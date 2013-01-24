Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Polska
$

Wyszukiwane terminy

Default header

Treating restrictive
lung disease at home

Kontakt z nami

Rising healthcare costs are driving medical facilities to transition patients more quickly from hospital to home. Penalties for hospital readmissions are driving the need for better home care.
 

The good news is, moving patients from hospital to home can have a profound positive impact on a patient’s state of mind and state of health.
 

Solutions that make ventilation less invasive and more versatile can further improve the quality of life and health. That’s why we’re pursuing ideas that can help patients get greater clinical benefit while enjoying more flexibility at home.

 

Get information about our home ventilation solutions.

Contact us
restrictive lung disease
*

Oczekiwania

* To pole jest wymagane
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Co to oznacza?
Final CEE consent

Bringing healthcare home  

home ventilation

“If Levi or patients similar to him didn’t have that [home ventilation solution] … they are stuck then in a holding pattern at the hospital.”


David Hustvet, Director, Respiratory Service, Pediatric Home Service, Minneapolis, MN

mouthpiece ventilation
Dr. John R. Bach discusses managing respiratory patients with non-invasive versus invasive treatments.
effective cough with coughassist
Dr. John R. Bach discusses how to achieve effective coughing utilizing our CoughAssist device.  
Philips Respironics ventilation promise program
Our Ventilation Promise Program helps support the changing needs of home ventilation patients.
  •  
    Trilogy100 Respirator

    Trilogy100  

    • Ekrany są czytelne
    • Opcja dwuobwodowa do prostego, elastycznego użytku
    • Opcja obwodu pasywnego do wydechu biernego
    1054260
    Wyświetl produkt
  •  
    BiPAP Ventilator

    BiPAP AVAPS

    • AVAPS automatically adapts to your patient's changing needs
    • Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort
    • Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort
    DS1160S
    Wyświetl produkt

Related topics

Airway disease

Maintaining active lifestyles for those with airway disease

Give asthma patients the control to manage their airway disease and the potential to enjoy a more active lifestyle.

 

Read now

Managing obstructive lung disease

Managing obstructive lung disease

Help your COPD and other lung disease patients find the freedom and sense of normalcy they want.

 

Read now

Literature

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand