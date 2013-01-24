Polska
Sleepware G3 Software

Sleepware G3

Software

When it comes to diagnosing your patients, Sleepware G3 offers an enriching and productive experience. Our powerful and easy-to-use sleep diagnostic software gives you control and protection against unwanted access to patient data.

Cechy
Funkcja Portable Device Manager
Portable Device Manager (PDM) to funkcja, która służy do zarządzania przenośnymi aparatami do diagnostyki snu Alice NightOne oraz Alice PDx, a także do zarządzania pacjentami w całym cyklu diagnostyki snu z poziomu strony głównej panelu pacjentów i urządzeń. Specjalny panel umożliwia śledzenie pacjentów oraz urządzeń podczas badań przeprowadzanych z użyciem aparatów przenośnych, zapewniając personelowi dokładne informacje na temat aktualnego etapu badania. Funkcja PDM umożliwia również sprawdzenie historii, informacji na temat wykorzystania aparatów i powiązanych z nimi statystyk.
Obsługa badań wykonywanych stacjonarnym aparatem PSG Alice i aparatami przenośnymi

Sleepware G3 to wspólna platforma programowa i baza danych przeznaczona do zarządzania badaniami wykonywanymi za pomocą stacjonarnego polisomnografu Alice 6 oraz przenośnych aparatów do badań bezdechu sennego Alice NightOne i Alice PDx. Sleepware G3 to rozwiązanie opracowane z myślą o pracowniach zajmujących się diagnostyką snu, które dzięki szerokiemu zakresowi funkcji pomaga usprawnić obowiązujące procedury. Oferuje również opcjonalne usługi chmurowe, obsługę środowiska Citrix oraz zapewniający komunikację z systemem EMR interfejs HL7 (komunikacja dwukierunkowa, komunikaty przychodzące i wychodzące).
Wyjątkowa funkcja wyświetlania danych z urządzenia autoSV przez kanał kompozytowy

Funkcja bezpośredniego połączenia z Omnilab Advanced+ umożliwia cyfrową integrację z urządzeniem Alice 6 bez konieczności kalibracji kanałów i podłączania wielu przewodów. Omnilab Advanced+ w użyciu z Alice 6 oferuje możliwość uzyskania i wyświetlenia kompozytowych kanałów terapeutycznych, przydatnych podczas procedury miareczkowania. Kanał ten zapewnia automatyczną rejestrację wszystkich istotnych funkcji powiązanych z ustawieniami obserwowanych parametrów.
Zintegrowany system oceny Somnolyzer

Somnolyzer to sprawdzony klinicznie wspomagany komputerowo system oceny, który upraszcza przebieg oceny punktowej snu oraz zwiększa jej wydajność, dokładność i spójność. Testy wykazały, że system Somnolyzer skraca czas oceny o 50–80% w porównaniu z metodą ręczną. Wyniki badania wykonanego z użyciem systemu Somnolyzer są prezentowane w postaci czytelnego i łatwego do interpretacji trendu, który wykorzystuje oznaczenia wzorowane na ulicznej sygnalizacji świetlnej. W ten sposób wskazywane są obszary wymagające szczególnej uwagi lekarza. Somnolyzer to opcjonalna, licencjonowana funkcja oprogramowania Sleepware G3.
Aplikacja Sleepware Bedside Assistant

Sleepware Bedside Assistant to aplikacja przeznaczona na tablety z systemem Windows, która wspomaga pracę techników pracowni badania snu, usprawniając zarządzanie wszystkimi badaniami pacjentów podczas rejestracji polisomnogramu. Rozwiązanie OmniLab Direct zapewnia zdalny podgląd nieprzetworzonych sygnałów i materiału wideo, a przy tym zapewnia możliwość dostosowania ustawień urządzenia terapeutycznego — w dowolnym miejscu i dla dowolnego pacjenta. Znajdując się przy łóżku pacjenta, technik może przeprowadzić kalibrację parametrów biologicznych, pomiary impedancji, kalibrację urządzeń, a także zarządzać kontrolkami. Usprawnia to procedury robocze i zwiększa bezpieczeństwo pacjenta.

