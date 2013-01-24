Polska
QLAB Oprogramowanie do oceny ilościowej

QLAB

Oprogramowanie do oceny ilościowej

QLAB to zbiór zaawansowanych narzędzi klinicznych, które są szybkie, łatwe w użyciu oraz dają powtarzalne i spójne wyniki, zwiększające pewność rozpoznań w każdym badaniu.

Cechy
Vascular Plaque Quantification || Pewność diagnostyczna

Vascular Plaque Quantification

Zastosowanie technologii 3D umożliwia wizualizację i ocenę ilościową ogólnej objętości blaszki miażdżycowej w tętnicy szyjnej. Ta aplikacja do oceny ilościowej automatycznie mierzy ładunek oraz ilość blaszki w zarejestrowanej objętości. Pozwala zmierzyć procent zwężenia naczynia oraz inne cechy składu blaszki.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.) || Dobra organizacja pracy

Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)

Łatwe w użyciu narzędzie, prowadzące użytkownika w kolejnych etapach pracy, oferujące kompleksową listę parametrów zastawki mitralnej (MV) oraz jej pomocniczych pomiarów i obliczeń. Wymaga danych na temat objętości uzyskanych z przezprzełykowego obrazowania Live 3D. Łatwy w interpretacji model uzyskiwany w pięciu kierowanych krokach. Więcej pomiarów podstawowych dotyczących pierścienia i płatka zastawki mitralnej można wykonać w zaledwie czterech krokach.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Zaawansowana wizualizacja obra

Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)

Wyświetlanie, dzielenie na przekroje i przeglądanie objętości 3D oraz pomiar odległości i powierzchni w widokach MPR w trybie 2D w celu wykonania dwupłaszczyznowych obliczeń objętości lewej komory, frakcji wyrzutowej (EF) i masy lewej komory. Możliwość manipulowania płaszczyznami 2D w celu zwiększenia dokładności obliczeń EF w trybie 2D, bez skrócenia.
Wnikliwość przy podejmowaniu decyzji ... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Wnikliwość przy podejmowaniu decyzji klinicznych

Jak zmierzyć pewność diagnostyczną? Dla lekarzy na całym świecie odpowiedzią jest QLAB. Jest to zbiór zaawansowanych narzędzi klinicznych, które są szybkie, łatwe w użyciu oraz dają powtarzalne i spójne wyniki, zwiększające pewność rozpoznań w każdym badaniu. Oprogramowanie QLAB ułatwia uzyskanie danych potrzebnych przy podejmowaniu decyzji, które mogą podnieść jakość i efektywność opieki nad pacjentem. Umożliwia przeglądanie i analizę danych w aparacie lub na innym stanowisku, usprawniając przebieg pracy na oddziale.
CMQ Stress || Dobra organizacja pracy

CMQ Stress

Oparta na technologii śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D metoda oceny globalnej, regionalnej i miejscowej czynności serca w spoczynku i przy szczytowym wysiłku. Szybki i łatwy w obsłudze interfejs, zaprojektowany specjalnie do echokardiograficznych badań wysiłkowych.
Strain Quantification (SQ) || Zaawansowana wizualizacja obra

Strain Quantification (SQ)

Udostępnia dane funkcjonalne z pomiarów prędkości metodą kolorowego Dopplera tkankowego. Umożliwia wyznaczenie przemieszczenia, odkształcenia i tempa odkształcenia.
Wydajność i inteligencja || Pewność diagnostyczna

Wydajność i inteligencja

Aplikacja QLAB 10 zwiększa możliwości i zapewnia wyjątkową skuteczność zaawansowanej oceny ilościowej • Nowy interfejs użytkownika • Nowe aplikacje do oceny ilościowej wykorzystujące inteligentne rozpoznawanie struktur anatomicznych • Lista robocza badań zamiast interfejsu obrazowego ułatwia obsługę • Zarządzanie badaniami pacjentów, przegląd obrazów oraz zaawansowana wizualizacja i ocena ilościowa
QLAB jest dla ciebie || Pewność diagnostyczna

QLAB jest dla ciebie

• Sprawdzona ocena ilościowa badań, które są łatwiejsze w przeprowadzaniu, wysoce powtarzalne i dostarczają informacji klinicznych na nowym poziomie • Wyświetlanie, pomiar i obróbka zbiorów danych 3D • Narzędzia zaawansowanej analizy obrazu do oceny ilościowej danych 2D i 3D oraz uzyskanych metodą Dopplera kolorowego • Wykonywanie badań kontrastowych • Wyświetlanie, renderowanie i zaawansowana ocena ilościowa w trybach obrazowania 2D, w kolorze i 3D, na stanowisku poza aparatem • Tworzenie plików graficznych w formatach BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV i AVI na potrzeby prezentacji • Kompleksowe raporty z pomiarów
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificati... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Automated Cardiac Motion QuantificationA.I. (aCMQA.I.)

Funkcja oparta na technologii śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D. Automatycznie umieszcza obszar zainteresowania (ROI) na podstawie wybranego widoku anatomicznego i generuje pomiary globalnej i regionalnej czynności mięśnia sercowego. Udostępnia dane w postaci tabeli, 17-segmentowego wykresu kołowego i różnych krzywych. Podaje również frakcję wyrzutową lewej komory (EF), objętość końcowo-skurczową (ESV) i objętość końcowo-rozkurczową (EDV). Jest to szybki i łatwy sposób na równoczesny pomiar parametrów EF i GLS na uzyskanych obrazach.
Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.)

Automatyczne wykrywanie granic lewej komory. Szybki dostęp do sprawdzonych funkcji pomiaru EF w trybie 2D i objętości. Możliwość wyboru dwupłaszczyznowej metody Simpsona/TMAD (z zastosowaniem analizy ruchu pierścienia zastawki mitralnej). Idealne narzędzie każdej pracowni echokardiograficznej.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQQA)

Pomiar objętości lewej komory, objętości wyrzutowej (SV) i rzeczywistej frakcji wyrzutowej 3D (EF) za pomocą półautomatycznego wykrywania granic w przestrzeni 3D. Ocena synchronii każdej z 17 minimalnych objętości regionalnych oraz określenie wskaźnika synchronizacji dla wszystkich segmentów objętości lub wybranej grupy segmentów objętości. Półautomatyczna aplikacja do oceny ilościowej mierząca globalną frakcję wyrzutową 3D bez żadnych założeń geometrycznych. Ponadto dostarcza informacji o synchronii na potrzeby oceny niewydolności serca.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT) || Pewność diagnostyczna

Intima Media Thickness (IMT)

Automatyczny pomiar grubości kompleksu błony wewnętrznej i środkowej tętnic szyjnych. Szybki i łatwy dostęp do danych IMT.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Pewność diagnostyczna

Region of Interest (ROI)

Echokardiografia kontrastowa i obrazowanie w kolorze. Wyodrębnianie danych akustycznych z obrazów.

