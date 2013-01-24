Polska
Q-Station Ultrasonografia sercowo-naczyniowa firmy Philips

Q-Station

Ultrasonografia sercowo-naczyniowa firmy Philips

Oprogramowanie Q-Station usprawnia przebieg pracy, ułatwia przeprowadzanie zaawansowanej analizy i oceny ilościowej danych echokardiograficznych z aparatów firmy Philips. Q-Station oferuje pełny zestaw funkcji z możliwością obsługi na stanowisku poza aparatem, opracowanych z myślą o specyficznych potrzebach toku pracy.

Zintegrowane narzędzia Q-Assistant i ... || Elastyczny, sprawny przebieg p

Zintegrowane narzędzia Q-Assistant i Q-Setups upraszczają konfigurację

Narzędzie Q-Assistant umożliwia konfigurowanie opcji, nośników, połączeń i tworzenia kopii zapasowych. Narzędzie Q-Setups umożliwia konfigurowanie i dostosowywanie pakietów pomiarowych i analitycznych; obejmuje narzędzia do mapowania pomiarów ultrasonograficznych w formacie innym niż Philips.
Zestaw funkcji || Zaawansowana ocena ilościowa

Zestaw funkcji dla sprawnego i spersonalizowanego przebiegu pracy

Istnieje możliwość tworzenia, dostosowywania i rozszerzania zestawów opcjonalnych aplikacji do kompleksowej analizy i oceny ilościowej. Oprogramowanie umożliwia przegląd badań echokardiograficznych, analiz 2D/3D i ocen ilościowych, danych zapisanych w formacie zapisu wtórnego standardu DICOM, przegląd i edycję pomiarów wykonywanych w aparacie, raportowanie ustaleń i komentarzy oraz zapisywanie wyników.
Wspólne aplikacje usługowe || Wizualizacja obrazów

Zaawansowana wizualizacja 3D

Wbudowane aplikacje QLAB ułatwiają wizualizację ultrasonograficznych danych objętościowych. Istnieje możliwość wyświetlania nieograniczonej liczby perspektyw i płaszczyzn ze zbiorów danych 3D w tym dotyczących anatomii zastawki mitralnej. Przetworzone i renderowane obrazy można zapisać z powrotem w badaniu pacjenta w obszarze roboczym Q-Station oraz wyeksportować je do systemu PACS. Prosta i spójna ocena ilościowa struktur serca, ocena tkanek piersi, półautomatyczna ocena serca płodu — to tylko niektóre z funkcji, które można udostępnić w obszarze roboczym Q-Station.
Dedykowana ocena ilościowa badań obci... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Aplikacje kardiologiczne

Dedykowana ocena ilościowa badań obciążeniowych z zastosowaniem aplikacji CMQ Stress i technologii śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D oprogramowania QLAB. W protokołach badań obciążeniowych narzędzie oceny ruchu ścian jest automatycznie łączone z etapami i widokami anatomicznymi — wystarczy jedno kliknięcie, aby zmienić widok i etap ciągłych danych synchronizowanych. Zapisuje preferowane podpętle z aparatów EPIQ i iE33, oferując nowy poziom przebiegu pracy ukierunkowany na echokardiograficzne badania obciążeniowe i wyższą wydajność. Interfejs użytkownika z instrukcjami „krok po kroku” oraz elementy sterowania dostosowują się do protokołu akwizycji. Daje możliwość szybkiego opanowania obsługi i łatwej integracji z przebiegiem pracy.
Łączenie zasobów || Elastyczny, sprawny przebieg p

Q-Station jest osią przebiegu pracy

Umożliwia zarządzanie badaniami, seriami, obrazami i raportami, pobieranie danych z lokalnych baz danych, dysków CD/DVD/USB i systemu PACS, kopiowanie, przenoszenie i scalanie badań oraz wysyłanie pocztą e-mail raportów w wersji roboczej.
Opcje QLAB || Zaawansowana ocena ilościowa

Opcje QLAB umożliwiają zaawansowaną ocenę ilościową i analizę

Wartość frakcji wyrzutowej można uzyskać w czasie poniżej minuty oraz dokonać obiektywnej oceny globalnej czynności lewej komory. Funkcja automatycznego śledzenia obszaru zainteresowania (ROI) pozwala zaoszczędzić czas oraz zwiększa spójność wyników między różnymi użytkownikami. Istnieje możliwość obszernej analizy obrazów 2D, wyświetlania nieograniczonej liczby perspektyw i płaszczyzn ze zbiorów danych 3D oraz oceny anatomii zastawki mitralnej. Wszystkie analizowane i wyodrębniane dane są harmonijnie przenoszone do raportu.
Ocena ruchu ścian w echokardiografii ... || Elastyczny, sprawny przebieg p

Aplikacje kardiologiczne

Q-Station łączy w sobie najnowszą technologię śledzenia markerów akustycznych i oceny ruchu ścian w celu zwiększenia łatwości obsługi i dokładności. Zintegrowane narzędzie do oceny ruchu ścian (WMS) umożliwia ręczne przeprowadzenie oceny na podstawie anatomicznych i 17-segmentowych wykresach tarczowych. Aplikacja CMQ (Cardiac Motion Quantification) oprogramowania QLAB umożliwia w dowolnej chwili wyodrębnianie z zapisanych zbiorów danych szerokiej gamy parametrów ruchu, co ułatwia zapewnienie jakości, wspólne podejmowanie decyzji klinicznych i przegląd przypadków bez potrzeby powtarzania badań.
Wyświetlanie obrazów uzyskanych różny... || Elastyczny, sprawny przebieg p

Wyświetlanie obrazów innych niż ultrasonograficzne, np. TK, MR, XA, NM itd

Wyświetlanie referencyjne obrazów innych niż ultrasonograficzne pozwala uzyskać pełny wgląd w stan pacjenta. Obok obrazów ultrasonograficznych można wyświetlać obrazy z innych procedur, co pozwala na wizualne śledzenie procesu opieki nad pacjentem.
Kompleksowe opcje analizy || Elastyczny, sprawny przebieg p

Narzędzia do oceny anatomii i poszukiwania odpowiedzi

Możliwość wyświetlania i edytowania pomiarów wykonanych w aparacie oraz przeprowadzanie nowych pomiarów i obliczeń z użyciem szablonów echokardiograficznych dla dorosłych i dzieci lub szablonów naczyniowych. Pomiary i obliczenia można zapisać w raporcie. Można tworzyć pomiary definiowane przez użytkownika i mapować pomiary DICOM SR z aparatów ultrasonograficznych innych firm.

