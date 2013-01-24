Wyszukiwane terminy
Oprogramowanie Q-Station usprawnia przebieg pracy, ułatwia przeprowadzanie zaawansowanej analizy i oceny ilościowej danych echokardiograficznych z aparatów firmy Philips. Q-Station oferuje pełny zestaw funkcji z możliwością obsługi na stanowisku poza aparatem, opracowanych z myślą o specyficznych potrzebach toku pracy.
Poproś o kontakt
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Zintegrowane narzędzia Q-Assistant i Q-Setups upraszczają konfigurację
Zestaw funkcji dla sprawnego i spersonalizowanego przebiegu pracy
Zaawansowana wizualizacja 3D
Aplikacje kardiologiczne
Q-Station jest osią przebiegu pracy
Opcje QLAB umożliwiają zaawansowaną ocenę ilościową i analizę
Aplikacje kardiologiczne
Wyświetlanie obrazów innych niż ultrasonograficzne, np. TK, MR, XA, NM itd
Narzędzia do oceny anatomii i poszukiwania odpowiedzi
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand