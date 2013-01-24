Polska
Q-Station Rozwiązania usprawniające przebieg pracy

Oprogramowanie Q-Station usprawnia przebieg pracy, ułatwia przeprowadzanie zaawansowanej analizy i oceny ilościowej ogólnych danych obrazowych z aparatów firmy Philips. Q-Station oferuje pełny zestaw funkcji z możliwością obsługi na stanowisku poza aparatem, opracowanych z myślą o specyficznych potrzebach toku pracy.

Opcje QLAB umożliwiają zaawansowaną ocenę ilościową i analizę

Istnieje możliwość tworzenia, dostosowywania i rozszerzania zestawów opcjonalnych aplikacji do kompleksowej analizy i oceny ilościowej. Wartość frakcji wyrzutowej można uzyskać w czasie poniżej minuty, dokonać obiektywnej oceny globalnej czynności lewej komory, przeprowadzać obszerne analizy obrazów 2D, wyświetlać nieograniczoną liczbę perspektyw i płaszczyzn ze zbiorów danych 3D oraz przenosić dane do raportu.
Zestaw funkcji dla sprawnego i spersonalizowanego przebiegu pracy

Oprogramowanie umożliwia przegląd badań echokardiograficznych, analiz 2D/3D i ocen ilościowych, danych zapisanych w formacie zapisu wtórnego standardu DICOM, przegląd i edycję pomiarów wykonywanych na aparacie, raportowanie ustaleń i komentarzy oraz zapisywanie wyników.
Q-Station jest osią przebiegu pracy

Umożliwia zarządzanie badaniami, seriami, obrazami i raportami, pobieranie danych z lokalnych baz danych, dysków CD/DVD/USB i systemu PACS, kopiowanie, przenoszenie i scalanie badań oraz wysyłanie pocztą e-mail raportów w wersji roboczej.
Zintegrowane narzędzie Q‐Assistant upraszcza konfigurację

Umożliwia konfigurację opcji, nośników, połączeń i funkcji tworzenia kopii zapasowej.
Narzędzia do oceny anatomii i poszukiwania odpowiedzi

Możliwość wyświetlania i edytowania pomiarów wykonanych w aparacie oraz przeprowadzanie nowych pomiarów i obliczeń z użyciem szablonów echokardiograficznych dla dorosłych i dzieci lub szablonów naczyniowych. Pomiary i obliczenia można zapisać w raporcie. Można tworzyć pomiary definiowane przez użytkownika i mapować pomiary DICOM SR z aparatów ultrasonograficznych innych firm.
Zaawansowana ocena ilościowa

Istnieje możliwość dostosowania zestawu funkcji i jego rozszerzenia w każdej chwili. Wartość frakcji wyrzutowej można uzyskać w czasie poniżej minuty, dokonać oceny globalnej czynności lewej komory oraz obszernej analizy obrazów w trybie 2D, M-mode i Dopplera. Funkcja automatycznego śledzenia obszaru zainteresowania (ROI) pozwala zaoszczędzić czas oraz zwiększa spójność wyników między różnymi użytkownikami. Istnieje możliwość wyświetlania nieograniczonej liczby perspektyw i płaszczyzn ze zbiorów danych 3D, w tym dotyczących anatomii zastawki mitralnej. Wszystkie analizowane i wyodrębniane dane są harmonijnie przenoszone do raportu.
Wyświetlanie obrazów innych niż ultrasonograficzne, np. TK, MR, XA, NM itd

Wyświetlanie referencyjne obrazów innych niż ultrasonograficzne pozwala uzyskać pełny wgląd w stan pacjenta. Obok obrazów ultrasonograficznych można wyświetlać obrazy z innych procedur, co pozwala na wizualne śledzenie procesu opieki nad pacjentem.
Wspólne usługowe aplikacje do badań ogólnych (GI 3DQ)

Narzędzia 3D wspomagające wyświetlanie i ocenę ilościową zbiorów danych 3D. Umożliwiają wyświetlanie, przycinanie, obracanie, a także wykonywanie standardowych pomiarów na ultrasonograficznych zbiorach danych 3D. Przetworzone i renderowane obrazy można zapisać z powrotem w badaniu pacjenta w obszarze roboczym Q-Station oraz wyeksportować je do systemu PACS.
Aplikacje naczyniowe (VPQ)

Aplikacja VPQ korzysta z technologii 3D do wizualizacji i oceny ilościowej ogólnej objętości blaszki miażdżycowej w tętnicy szyjnej. Automatycznie mierzy ładunek oraz ilość blaszki w zarejestrowanej objętości. Pozwala zmierzyć procent zwężenia naczynia oraz inne cechy składu blaszki. Przetworzone i renderowane obrazy można zapisać z powrotem w badaniu pacjenta w obszarze roboczym Q-Station oraz wyeksportować je do systemu PACS.
Wspólne aplikacje usługowe do badań ogólnych

Możliwość analizy odkształcenia tkanki metodą elastografii typu Strain na podstawie elastogramu oraz wspomaganie podejmowania decyzji na podstawie sztywności tkanek. Obrazy można zapisać z powrotem w badaniu pacjenta w obszarze roboczym Q-Station oraz wyeksportować je do systemu PACS.
Aplikacje naczyniowe (IMT)

Aplikacja IMT zapewnia łatwe i spójne pomiary grubości kompleksu błony wewnętrznej i środkowej tętnic szyjnych i innych naczyń powierzchniowych. Pomiary można zapisać z powrotem w badaniu pacjenta w obszarze roboczym Q-Station oraz wyeksportować je do systemu PACS.
Aplikacje kardiologiczne

Zintegrowana przeglądarka badań obciążeniowych jest łatwa w obsłudze i automatycznie miesza etapy i widoki według preferencji. Zapisuje preferowane podpętle z aparatów EPIQ i iE33, oferując nowy poziom przebiegu pracy ukierunkowany na echokardiograficzne badania obciążeniowe i wyższą wydajność.
Aplikacja kardiologiczna

Dedykowana ocena ilościowa obciążeniowa z aplikacją CMQ Stress i technologią śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D oprogramowania QLAB. W protokołach badań obciążeniowych narzędzie oceny ruchu ścian jest automatycznie łączone z etapami i widokami anatomicznymi — wystarczy jedno kliknięcie, aby zmienić widok i etap ciągłych danych synchronizowanych. Interfejs użytkownika z instrukcjami „krok po kroku” oraz elementy sterowania dostosowują się do protokołu akwizycji. Daje możliwość szybkiego opanowania i łatwej integracji z przebiegiem pracy.

