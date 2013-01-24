Polska
Kardiograf PageWriter TC70 firmy Philips jest zaprojektowany aby uprościć diagnostykę EKG i usprawnić pracę. To doskonałe rozwiązanie dla wszystkich placówek stawiających na automatyzację przebiegu pracy i znakomite wsparcie kliniczne.

Cechy
Wskazówki wizualne || Nowoczesny, ale nieskomplikowa

Wskazówki wizualne ułatwiające wykonywanie badania EKG

W kardiografie PageWriter TC70 każdy przycisk jest kolejno podświetlany, dzięki czemu wykonanie EKG jest niezmiernie łatwe. Kolejne ułatwienie stanowi duży, 15-calowy ekran dotykowy wysokiej rozdzielczości.
Algorytm EKG - Philips DXL || Doskonałe wsparcie decyzji kli

Algorytm Philips DXL rozszerza możliwości diagnostyczne EKG

Algorytm DXL do interpretacji 16-odprowadzeniowego zapisu EKG firmy Philips oferuje najlepsze w branży interpretacje EKG i pakiet zaawansowanych narzędzi diagnostycznych do rozpoznawania STEMI, umożliwiając interpretację rytmu i morfologii w różnych grupach pacjentów. Obejmuje funkcje wartości krytycznych, wykresów odcinka ST i identyfikacji tętnicy dozawałowej.
Automatyczna ścieżka raportowania || Zautomatyzowany przebieg pracy

Automatyczne przesyłanie opisów EKG pozwala oszczędzić czas

Wysokowydajny kardiograf PageWriter TC70 udostępnia funkcję automatycznego przesyłania opisów EKG przy użyciu zintegrowanego transferu bezprzewodowego, co usprawnia przepływ danych.
Pomoc w umieszczaniu elektrod || Nowoczesny, ale nieskomplikowa

Odprowadzenia można dokładniej umieścić na ciele pacjenta

Dostosowany do anatomii pacjenta moduł interfejsu oraz funkcja LeadCheck zapewniają prawidłowe umiejscowienie odprowadzeń, natomiast przewody elektrod Trident 3-in-1 są tak zaprojektowane, aby ograniczyć ich splątanie.
Opisy wartości krytycznych || Doskonałe wsparcie decyzji kli

Opisy wartości krytycznych przyspieszają decyzje o terapii

W stosownych przypadkach kardiograf PageWriter TC70 automatycznie wyświetla podsumowania wartości krytycznych na ekranie i w drukowanych raportach EKG pogrubioną czcionką, tak aby personel medyczny mógł szybko ustalić potrzebę wdrożenia szybkiej terapii. Dzięki temu lekarze mogą szybko podjąć działania i skrócić czas od stwierdzenia wystąpienia krytycznego zdarzenia kardiologicznego do podjęcia stosownej interwencji, np. wykonania angioplastyki balonikowej.
Zapisane zapisy EKG || Zautomatyzowany przebieg pracy

Szybki dostęp do zapisanych EKG

Możliwość uzyskania dostępu do wcześniej wykonanych badań EKG przy łóżku pacjenta pozwala oszczędzić lekarzom cenny czas.
Dwukierunkowa komun. sieciowa || Nowoczesny, ale nieskomplikowa

Komunikacja sieciowa zapewniająca bezpieczne połączenia

Dzięki ustandaryzowanym formatom DICOM, XML i PDF, a także obsłudze bezprzewodowej sieci LAN lub komunikacji przez modem i faks kardiograf PageWriter TC70 bezproblemowo wkomponowuje się w istniejącą infrastrukturę IT, zapewniając stałą łączność bez ograniczeń przestrzennych. ‎Bezpieczna łączność bezprzewodowa za pośrednictwem standardowych protokołów sieci LAN chroni prywatność pacjentów, personelu i poufność informacji finansowych.

