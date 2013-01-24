Polska
IntelliVue Monitor pacjenta do wyrywkowej kontroli stanu pacjenta

IntelliVue MP5SC

Monitor pacjenta do wyrywkowej kontroli stanu pacjenta

Monitor IntelliVue MP5SC firmy Philips z systemem wczesnego ostrzegania IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) poprawia jakości opieki dzięki wykonywaniu niezbędnych pomiarów i wspomaganiu decyzji klinicznych w miejscu opieki.

