DWI TSE — obrazowanie mózgu Zastosowania kliniczne obrazowania MR

DWI TSE obrazowanie mózgu

Zastosowania kliniczne obrazowania MR

Obrazowanie dyfuzyjne DWI TSE zapewnia doskonały stosunek sygnału do szumu i ostrość obrazu przy jednoczesnym zmniejszeniu zniekształceń geometrycznych*, zwłaszcza w obszarach trudnych do uwidocznienia, takich jak ucho wewnętrzne.

  • * W porównaniu z obrazowaniem DWI EPI

