Aplikacja Zoom Diffusion pozwala na akwizycję obrazów z małym polem widzenia o wymiarach do 200 mm × 50 mm, mniejszymi zniekształceniami geometrycznymi¹ i wyższą rozdzielczością przestrzenną².

  • ¹Dzięki skróceniu łańcucha ech planarnych (EPI) w obrazowaniu dyfuzyjnym DWI-EPI w porównaniu z konwencjonalną metodą obrazowania DWI-EPI firmy Philips w pełnym polu widzenia.
  • ²Dzięki mniejszemu rozmiarowi wokseli w porównaniu z metodą obrazowania DWI-EPI firmy Philips w pełnym polu widzenia, przy takim samym poziomie zniekształceń geometrycznych.

