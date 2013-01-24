Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Respironics Maska ustno-nosowa

Respironics AF811

Maska ustno-nosowa

Jednorazowa maska ustno-nosowa Respironics AF811 zapewnia komfort przy długotrwałym stosowaniu dzięki połączeniu miękkiego żelu z elastycznym uszczelnieniem. Uprząż CapStrap zwiększa stabilność i komfort oraz ułatwia dostęp do ust.

Galeria mediów

Cechy
Nakładka żelowa z silikonową poduszką || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Nakładka żelowa z silikonową poduszką zapewnia maksymalny komfort

Maska Respironics AF811 umożliwia wygodne stosowanie terapii. Miękki żel równomiernie rozkłada nacisk na twarz, a silikonowa poduszka zapewnia uszczelnienie wokół wrażliwego grzbietu kostnego nosa przy minimalnym nacisku.
CapStrap || Łatwa obsługa

Uprząż CapStrap ułatwia zakładanie i pielęgnację pacjenta

Uprząż CapStrap zwiększa stabilność. Umożliwia zdejmowanie maski do góry w celu odkrycia twarzy pacjenta i ułatwienia rutynowej opieki.
Trzy rozmiary || Łatwa obsługa

Trzy rozmiary pasują do szerokiej grupy pacjentów

