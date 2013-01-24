Wyszukiwane terminy
System bezprzewodowych przetworników Avalon CL jest stosowany w trakcie porodu. Pozwala pacjentkom na swobodne poruszanie się bez konieczności przerywania monitorowania stanu matki i płodu.
Kompaktowe przenośne urządzenie zapewnia większą elastyczność
Komunikacja z systemem nadzoru okołoporodowego IntelliSpace Perinatal zapewnia ciągłość opieki
Zaawansowana technologia komunikacji zapewnia spójną transmisję danych
Inteligentne przetworniki bezprzewodowe są łatwe w użyciu podczas poruszania się
Łączność bezprzewodowa zapewnia większą swobodę poruszania się
