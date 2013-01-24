Polska
Avalon System bezprzewodowych przetworników płodu

Avalon System bezprzewodowych przetworników

System bezprzewodowych przetworników płodu

System bezprzewodowych przetworników Avalon CL jest stosowany w trakcie porodu. Pozwala pacjentkom na swobodne poruszanie się bez konieczności przerywania monitorowania stanu matki i płodu.

Kompaktowe przenośne urządzenie || Stałe połączenie z pacjentkami

Kompaktowe przenośne urządzenie zapewnia większą elastyczność

System Avalon CL w standardzie mierzy częstość akcji serca płodu, aktywność skurczową macicy i profil ruchów płodu. Opcjonalnymi pomiarami są parametry matczyne NIBP, EKG i SpO2 oraz inwazyjne EKG płodu i IUP.
Komunikacja z systemem nadzoru okołop... || Sprawny przepływ informacji po

Komunikacja z systemem nadzoru okołoporodowego IntelliSpace Perinatal zapewnia ciągłość opieki

System Avalon CL komunikuje się z wszystkimi monitorami płodu firmy Philips (w tym Avalon FM50, FM40, FM30 i FM20). Jest zgodny z systemem nadzoru okołoporodowego IntelliSpace Perinatal firmy Philips, zapewniającym ciągłość opieki — od pierwszej wizyty przedporodowej, przez poród, okres poporodowy, po opiekę nad noworodkiem.
Zaawansowana technologia komunikacji || Stałe połączenie z pacjentkami

Zaawansowana technologia komunikacji zapewnia spójną transmisję danych

Zaprojektowany w celu zapewnienia większej swobody poruszania się podczas porodu i wyboru dogodnej pozycji do rodzenia, system Avalon CL dostarcza potrzebnych informacji dokładnie wtedy, gdy są potrzebne. Dzięki niemu personel medyczny może monitorować stan pacjentki, która nie musi już pozostawać w łóżku. Dzięki wodoszczelnym przetwornikom umożliwia również monitorowanie pacjentki w wodzie.
Inteligentne przetworniki bezprzewodo... || Stałe połączenie z pacjentkami

Inteligentne przetworniki bezprzewodowe są łatwe w użyciu podczas poruszania się

System Avalon CL korzysta z inteligentnych przetworników bezprzewodowych. Ergonomicznie zaprojektowane przetworniki są gładkie i miękkie, co zwiększa komfort noszenia. Są wodoodporne, zatem mogą być noszone w kąpieli lub pod prysznicem. Gdy przetwornik jest podłączony, na ekranie automatycznie są wyświetlane dane we właściwym formacie, co pozwala personelowi skupić się na pacjentce, a nie na urządzeniu.
Łączność bezprzewodowa || Stałe połączenie z pacjentkami

Łączność bezprzewodowa zapewnia większą swobodę poruszania się

Po podłączeniu do monitora płodu telemetria Avalon CL zapewnia pacjentkom swobodę poruszania się w odległości do 100 metrów od stacji bazowej bez przerywania ciągłego monitorowania.

