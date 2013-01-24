Polska
QLAB Ultrasonograficzne oprogramowanie do oceny ilościowej w zastosowaniach sercowo-naczyniowych

QLAB Analiza w badaniach kardiologicznych

Ultrasonograficzne oprogramowanie do oceny ilościowej w zastosowaniach sercowo-naczyniowych

Oprogramowanie QLAB 10 ułatwia uzyskanie danych potrzebnych przy podejmowaniu decyzji, które mogą podnieść jakość i efektywność opieki nad pacjentami. Umożliwia przeglądanie i analizę danych w aparacie lub na innym stanowisku, usprawniając przebieg pracy na oddziale.

Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) || Zaawansowana wizualizacja i oc

Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)

Oprogramowanie Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ) umożliwia wyświetlanie, dzielenie na przekroje i przeglądanie objętości 3D oraz pomiar odległości i powierzchni w widokach MPR w trybie 2D w celu wykonania dwupłaszczyznowych obliczeń objętości lewej komory, frakcji wyrzutowej (EF) i masy lewej komory. Ponadto daje możliwość manipulowania płaszczyznami 2D w celu zwiększenia dokładności obliczeń EF w trybie 2D, bez skrócenia.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT) || Pewność diagnostyczna

Intima Media Thickness (IMT)

Automatyczny pomiar grubości kompleksu błony wewnętrznej i środkowej tętnic szyjnych. Szybki i łatwy dostęp do danych IMT.
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ) || Dobra organizacja pracy

Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)

Łatwe w użyciu, kierowane narzędzie oferujące kompleksową listę parametrów zastawki mitralnej (MV) oraz jej pomocniczych pomiarów i obliczeń. Wymaga objętości uzyskanej z przezprzełykowego obrazowania Live 3D. Łatwy w interpretacji model uzyskiwany w pięciu kierowanych krokach. Więcej pomiarów podstawowych dotyczących pierścienia i płatka zastawki mitralnej można wykonać w zaledwie czterech krokach.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Zaawansowana wizualizacja i oc

Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQA)

Pomiar objętości lewej komory, objętości wyrzutowej (SV) i rzeczywistej frakcji wyrzutowej 3D (EF) za pomocą półautomatycznego wykrywania granic w przestrzeni 3D. Ocena synchronii każdej z 17 minimalnych objętości regionalnych oraz określenie wskaźnika synchronizacji dla wszystkich segmentów objętości lub wybranej grupy segmentów objętości. Półautomatyczna aplikacja do oceny ilościowej mierząca globalną frakcję wyrzutową 3D bez żadnych założeń geometrycznych. Ponadto dostarcza informacji o synchronii na potrzeby oceny niewydolności serca.
Region of Interest (ROI) || Pewność diagnostyczna

Region of Interest (ROI)

Ta wtyczka programowa dostarcza obrazów echokardiograficznych kontrastowych i kolorowych. Umożliwia wyodrębnianie danych akustycznych z obrazów.
Dokładne i szybkie || Dobra organizacja pracy

Dokładne i szybkie obliczenia frakcji wyrzutowej

Istotny składnik niemal każdego badania echokardiograficznego — frakcja wyrzutowa — należy do głównych parametrów echokardiograficznych i pozwala przewidzieć mającą nastąpić niewydolność i pogorszenie stanu klinicznego lewej komory; jest to istotny czynnik, który należy wziąć pod uwagę przy planowaniu korekcji chirurgicznej. Pakiet rozwiązań QLAB obejmujących pomiar frakcji wyrzutowej (EF): Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Strain Quantification (SQ) || Zaawansowana wizualizacja i oc

Strain Quantification (SQ)

Ta aplikacja do oceny ilościowej udostępnia dane funkcjonalne z pomiarów prędkości metodą kolorowego Dopplera tkankowego. Umożliwia wyznaczenie przemieszczenia, odkształcenia i tempa odkształcenia.
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)

Automatyczne wykrywanie granic lewej komory. Szybki dostęp do sprawdzonych funkcji pomiaru EF w trybie 2D i objętości. Możliwość wyboru dwupłaszczyznowej metody Simpsona/TMAD (z użyciem analizy ruchu pierścienia zastawki mitralnej). a2DQᴬᴵ to idealne narzędzie, przydatne w każdej pracowni echokardiograficznej, umożliwiające pomiar EF w trybie 2D jednym kliknięciem u każdego pacjenta, bez konieczności ręcznego obrysowywania. TMAD udostępnia sprawdzony indeks, który wskazuje metodę EF szczególnie przydatną u pacjentów trudnych do obrazowania z przyczyn technicznych.
Mniej domysłów || Dobra organizacja pracy

Mniej domysłów przy diagnozowaniu niedokrwienia

Echokardiografia obciążeniowa może być pierwszą linią obrony przy diagnozowaniu niedokrwienia. Jeśli jednak badanie nie jest rozstrzygające, powoduje stratę czasu przeznaczonego na diagnozowanie i leczenie. Firma Philips opracowała technologie echokardiograficzne ułatwiające uzyskanie obrazów dających rozstrzygające wyniki. Technologia kryształów PureWave zapewnia wyjątkową jakość obrazu przy częstotliwościach od 1 do 5 MHz, umożliwiając badanie pacjentów trudnych do obrazowania z przyczyn technicznych, ze znakomitą penetracją i niewielką liczbą artefaktów. Głowica X5-1 xMATRIX z technologią iRotate oferuje innowacyjny sposób na wykonywanie protokołu echokardiografii obciążeniowej z tego samego okna bez przemieszczania głowicy.
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificati... || Pewność diagnostyczna

Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)

Funkcja oparta na technologii śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D. Automatycznie umieszcza obszar zainteresowania (ROI) na podstawie wybranego widoku anatomicznego i generuje pomiary globalnej i regionalnej czynności mięśnia sercowego. Udostępnia dane w postaci tabeli, 17‐segmentowego wykresu kołowego i różnych krzywych. Podaje również frakcję wyrzutową lewej komory (EF), objętość końcowo-skurczową (ESV) i objętość końcowo-rozkurczową (EDV). Jest to szybki i łatwy sposób na równoczesny pomiar parametrów EF i GLS na uzyskanych obrazach.
Leczenie || Dobra organizacja pracy

Leczenie pacjentów z niewydolnością serca

Terapia resynchronizacji serca poprawia przeżywalność pacjentów z niewydolnością serca, którzy reagują na tę terapię. Jednakże istniejąca metoda oceny nie zawsze pozwala przewidzieć pozytywna reakcję, czego efektem jest nieskuteczne stosowanie tej kosztownej terapii. Każda nowa metoda oceny musi łatwo integrować się ze standardowymi badaniami echokardiograficznymi. Oprogramowanie QLAB oferuje kompleksowe i zaawansowane narzędzia do oceny ilościowej danych 2D i 3D pomocne w ocenie stanu pacjentów z niewydolnością serca z wykorzystaniem aplikacji Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ i Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
CMQ Stress || Pewność diagnostyczna

CMQ Stress

Oparta na technologii śledzenia markerów akustycznych 2D metoda oceny globalnej, regionalnej i miejscowej czynności serca w spoczynku i przy szczytowym wysiłku. Szybki i łatwy w obsłudze interfejs, zaprojektowany specjalnie do echokardiograficznych badań wysiłkowych.
QLAB jest dla ciebie || Dobra organizacja pracy

Sprawdzona ocena ilościowa

Oprogramowanie obejmuje sprawdzoną funkcję oceny ilościowej w badaniach, które są łatwiejsze w przeprowadzaniu, bardziej powtarzalne i dostarczają informacji klinicznych na nowym poziomie. Umożliwia wyświetlanie, obróbkę i pomiar zbiorów danych 3D z kompleksowym raportowaniem wyników pomiarów. Udostępnia zaawansowane narzędzia analizy obrazu do oceny ilościowej badań 2D i 3D i Dopplera kolorowego oraz badań z kontrastem. Umożliwia także wyświetlanie, renderowanie i zaawansowaną ocenę ilościową w trybie obrazowania 2D, w kolorze i 3D, z możliwością szybkiego i łatwego tworzenia plików BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV i AVI na stanowisku poza aparatem.

