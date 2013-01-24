Polska
Na ekranie podzielonym w poziomie, pod krzywymi wyświetlanymi w czasie rzeczywistym wyświetlane są pomiary trendów typu horyzont. Dostarczają one dodatkowych informacji pomocnych w podejmowaniu decyzji klinicznych. Funkcja ta jest dostępna w każdym monitorze pacjenta IntelliVue firmy Philips.

Cechy
Opcja wyświetlania trendów na ekranie || Kontekst i czytelność

Opcja wyświetlania trendów na ekranie pozwala szybko zauważyć zmiany stanu pacjenta

Opcja wyświetlania trendów na ekranie dostępna w monitorach pacjenta IntelliVue – funkcja trendów typu horyzont – pozwala w sposób graficzny przedstawić zmiany parametrów życiowych pacjenta, zapewniając możliwość szybkiego zauważenia zmian jego stanu.
Parametry przedstawiane w postaci tre... || Różne parametry

Parametry przedstawiane w postaci trendów typu horyzont – odpowiedź na wiele potrzeb klinicznych

Pasek odchyleń wyświetla wynik bieżącego pomiaru względem poziomu odniesienia wyznaczonego przez lekarza. Wskaźnik trendu pokazuje ogólny trend wyników pomiarów pacjenta z ostatnich dwóch, pięciu lub dziesięciu minut. Trend graficzny (opcjonalny) ukazuje trendy z ostatnich 30 minut do 12 godzin.
Czytelne wskazówki wizualne || Kontekst i czytelność

Czytelne wskazówki wizualne ułatwiają dostrzeżenie zmian

Prostota polega na tym, by zobaczyć za jednym spojrzeniem. Funkcja trendów typu horyzont pokazuje na bieżąco zależności pomiędzy pomiarami pacjenta a linią odniesienia lub wartościami docelowymi w formie graficznej. Funkcja pozwala zaoszczędzić czas potrzebny na porównanie wyników pomiarów z wcześniejszymi wynikami pacjenta i oferuje wskazówki wizualne ułatwiające zauważenie pojawiających się zmian stanu.
