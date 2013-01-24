Wyszukiwane terminy
Na ekranie podzielonym w poziomie, pod krzywymi wyświetlanymi w czasie rzeczywistym wyświetlane są pomiary trendów typu horyzont. Dostarczają one dodatkowych informacji pomocnych w podejmowaniu decyzji klinicznych. Funkcja ta jest dostępna w każdym monitorze pacjenta IntelliVue firmy Philips.
Opcja wyświetlania trendów na ekranie pozwala szybko zauważyć zmiany stanu pacjenta
Parametry przedstawiane w postaci trendów typu horyzont – odpowiedź na wiele potrzeb klinicznych
Czytelne wskazówki wizualne ułatwiają dostrzeżenie zmian
