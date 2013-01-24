Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

System IntelliBridge Podłączanie urządzeń medycznych

System IntelliBridge

Podłączanie urządzeń medycznych

Znajdź podobne produkty

System IntelliBridge jest rozwiązaniem typu „plug and play” umożliwiającym integrację danych z urządzeń przyłóżkowych (ang. Point-of-Care, POC) z informacjami ze szpitalnych systemów informacyjnych lub systemu IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) firmy Philips. Dzięki niemu personel sal operacyjnych i oddziałów intensywnej terapii może korzystać z pełnych danych dotyczących pacjenta.

Kontakt z nami

Galeria mediów

Cechy
Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów
Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów

Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów

System IntelliBridge składa się z czterech elementów. Moduł ID EC5 zapewnia łączność urządzeń POC z koncentratorem EC40/80 podłączonym do szpitalnej sieci LAN. Aplikacja Device Interfacing Engine SC50 gromadzi dane pacjentów z koncentratorów, a następnie przekształca je do formatu HL7 i przesyła do systemu HIS. Do konfiguracji i ewentualnego rozwiązywania problemów służy aplikacja Management Console.
Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”
Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”

Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”

Moduł ID EC5 systemu IntelliBridge umożliwia łatwe podłączanie urządzeń POC i koncentratora IntelliBridge EC 40/80 w technologii „plug and play”. Podłączany szeregowo moduł posiada przyporządkowane mu złącze RS-232, za pomocą którego można go podłączyć do szeregowego złącza danych wyjściowych w obsługiwanym urządzeniu stosowanym u pacjenta (ang. Patient Care Device, PCD).
Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych
Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych

Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych

Koncentrator EC40/80 może zawierać sterowniki maksymalnie 25 urządzeń POC, co ułatwia ich podłączanie w technologii „plug and play”. Gromadzi on dane z podłączonych urządzeń stosowanych u pacjentów i przesyła je do aplikacji IntelliBridge Device Interfacing Engine SC50.
Bezproblemowa konwersja danych do formatu HL7

Bezproblemowa konwersja danych do formatu HL7

Dostępna z systemem IntelliBridge aplikacja Device Interfacing Engine SC50 do gromadzenia i przekształcania danych pracuje na dostarczonym przez firmę Philips hoście podłączonym do szpitalnej sieci LAN. Pobiera ona dane pacjentów z podłączonych koncentratorów E40/80, przekształca je do uniwersalnego formatu danych HL7, a następnie przesyła dane pacjentów w standardzie HL7 do systemu HIS bądź ICCA.

Galeria mediów

Cechy
Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów
Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów

Bezproblemowa integracja danych dzięki połączeniu czterech modułów

System IntelliBridge składa się z czterech elementów. Moduł ID EC5 zapewnia łączność urządzeń POC z koncentratorem EC40/80 podłączonym do szpitalnej sieci LAN. Aplikacja Device Interfacing Engine SC50 gromadzi dane pacjentów z koncentratorów, a następnie przekształca je do formatu HL7 i przesyła do systemu HIS. Do konfiguracji i ewentualnego rozwiązywania problemów służy aplikacja Management Console.
Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”
Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”

Łatwe w obsłudze złącza typu „plug and play”

Moduł ID EC5 systemu IntelliBridge umożliwia łatwe podłączanie urządzeń POC i koncentratora IntelliBridge EC 40/80 w technologii „plug and play”. Podłączany szeregowo moduł posiada przyporządkowane mu złącze RS-232, za pomocą którego można go podłączyć do szeregowego złącza danych wyjściowych w obsługiwanym urządzeniu stosowanym u pacjenta (ang. Patient Care Device, PCD).
Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych
Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych

Bezproblemowa łączność i łatwy przesył danych

Koncentrator EC40/80 może zawierać sterowniki maksymalnie 25 urządzeń POC, co ułatwia ich podłączanie w technologii „plug and play”. Gromadzi on dane z podłączonych urządzeń stosowanych u pacjentów i przesyła je do aplikacji IntelliBridge Device Interfacing Engine SC50.
Bezproblemowa konwersja danych do formatu HL7

Bezproblemowa konwersja danych do formatu HL7

Dostępna z systemem IntelliBridge aplikacja Device Interfacing Engine SC50 do gromadzenia i przekształcania danych pracuje na dostarczonym przez firmę Philips hoście podłączonym do szpitalnej sieci LAN. Pobiera ona dane pacjentów z podłączonych koncentratorów E40/80, przekształca je do uniwersalnego formatu danych HL7, a następnie przesyła dane pacjentów w standardzie HL7 do systemu HIS bądź ICCA.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand