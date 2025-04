Przekazywanie alarmów i informacji za pomocą funkcji powiadamiania o zdarzeniach

The PIC iX Event Notification server is responsible for delivering alarms generated by Philips and non-Philips devices to Philips Care Assist app or third party systems. When sending alarms and alerts to other third-party systems, the Event Notification server can send the alarm information in standards-based protocols, based on the receiving systems preference. If you wish, you can allow the Event Notification Server to play a more active role in alarm delivery with responsibility for filtering and escalating alarms.