Zastrzeżenie

1 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretation of the Electrocardiogram, Part VI: Acute Ischemia/Infarction. Circulation 2009; 100:e262–e270.

2 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretaton of the Electrocardiogram, Part II: Electrocardiography Diagnostic Statement List. J Am Coll Cardiology, 2007:49:1128–135.

3 Algorytm DXL do interpretacji zapisu EKG z powyższymi funkcjami i możliwościami jest dostępny w elektrokardiografach PageWriter TC70 i TC50. Jego wersja z innymi funkcjami jest także dostępna w elektrokardiografach PageWriter TC30 i w monitorze/defibrylatorze HeartStart MRx.