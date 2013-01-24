Polska
Zestaw adaptacyjny do laktatorów Możliwość stosowania laktatora bezpośrednio z butelką

Zestaw adaptacyjny do laktatorów

Możliwość stosowania laktatora bezpośrednio z butelką

Zestaw adaptacyjny Philips Avent pozwala w łatwy sposób połączyć laktator z butelkami Philips.

Bezpośrednie odciąganie pokarmu do butelek Philips Avent
Zestaw eliminuje konieczność przelewania odciągniętego pokarmu z jednego pojemnika do drugiego, ułatwiając zachowanie jego wartości odżywczych. Zaprojektowany z myślą o zastosowaniach szpitalnych i domowych, zestaw adaptacyjny Philips Avent pozwala odciągać pokarm bezpośrednio do butelek lub pojemników wielokrotnego użytku Philips Avent. Elementy zestawu nie zawierają bisfenolu A (BPA), ftalanu di-2-etyloheksylu (DEHP), ani naturalnej gumy lateksowej.
Idealny sposób na przechowywanie
Dzięki użyciu pokrywki zamykającej można przechować odciągnięty pokarm w lodówce lub w zamrażalniku. W porze posiłku wystarczy wymienić pokrywkę na smoczek do karmienia Philips Avent bez konieczności przelewania pokarmu do butelki.
Szeroka kompatybilność
Zestaw adaptacyjny Philips Avent jest kompatybilny z większością dostępnych na rynku laktatorów ręcznych i elektrycznych (pojedynczych bądź podwójnych).

