Philips at HIMSS 2014

Healthcare IT designed for your enterprise environment


The healthcare landscape is changing rapidly. You have an increasing number of business and technology issues to navigate, including EMR implementation, meaningful use, and accountable care.

 

Health care reform demands healthcare IT solutions that bring greater value to your organization. We can help -- through clinical informatics that simplify workflow, reduce errors and improve outcomes. Our solutions take into account a variety of IT concerns—such as your enterprise interoperability strategy, your security needs, and your concerns about BYOD and mobility.

 

Connect with us to learn more about how we focus on maximizing the utility of your enterprise architecture to help your end users leverage clinical informatics -- increasing efficiency and lowering costs while improving the quality of care.

hardin memorial

“Now that we can push the vital signs data directly from the monitor to the EMR system, we eliminate doublecharting. It has given us more time for direct patient care."


Philips customer Inez Caswell, RN at Hardin Memorial Hospital

 

View case study

Enable your mobile clinical workforce with medical apps

Leverage off-the-shelf mobile devices and proven security mechanisms to enhance patient care.
 

Read now

The need for clinical system and medical device security

Are advantages in medical device interoperability threatening data security?

 

Read now

