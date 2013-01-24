Polska
MobileDiagnost wDR Przenośny system do radiografii

MobileDiagnost wDR

Przenośny system do radiografii

MobileDiagnost wDR to prosty w obsłudze, bezpieczny i przenośny system do radiografii zapewniający sprawny przebieg pracy, wykonywanie obrazów najwyższej jakości oraz możliwości, jakie oferują systemy radiografii cyfrowej firmy Philips klasy premium.

Cechy
Świetna mobilność
Świetna mobilność

Świetna mobilność

Ten wytrzymały, przenośny system wyposażono w przesuwaną kolumnę, którą można opuszczać i przesuwać, aby zapewnić pełne pole widzenia. Kolumna ułatwia manewrowanie podczas poruszania się po ciasnych przestrzeniach sali operacyjnej, izby przyjęć, oddziału intensywnej terapii oraz innych oddziałach szpitalnych.
Płynny przebieg pracy
Nieprzerwany przepływ zadań

Nieprzerwany przepływ zadań

Dzięki intuicyjnemu pozycjonowaniu interfejsu dotykowego lampy, rozwiązaniom eliminującym podłączanie kabli, bezprzewodowym przenośnym detektorom SkyPlate, szybkiemu uzyskiwaniu obrazów cyfrowych najwyższej jakości, technologii SkyFlow Plus oraz wykonywaniu badań przy zaledwie trzech kliknięciach system MobileDiagnost wDR pozwala znacząco przyspieszyć codzienną pracę.
Znakomita jakość obrazowania
Znakomita jakość obrazowania

Znakomita jakość obrazowania

Obrazowanie wysokiej jakości z dużym kontrastem (bez wykorzystania kratki) jest możliwe dzięki detektorom SkyPlate oraz technologii SkyFlow Plus. Przetwarzanie obrazów w różnych rozdzielczościach drugiej generacji za pomocą oprogramowania UNIQUE 2 oraz przy użyciu generatora o dużej mocy 40 kW pozwala uzyskać obrazy wysokiej jakości w przypadku wielu typów pacjentów, co zwiększa pewność diagnostyczną.
Cienki i lekki detektor
Cienki i lekki detektor

Cienki i lekki detektor

Kompaktowe, bezprzewodowe przenośne detektory SkyPlate zapewniają świetną rozdzielczość obrazów oraz czułość przy niskiej dawce. Są idealne do ekspozycji swobodnych (np. projekcji pochyłych), które mogą być kłopotliwe w przypadku detektorów wbudowanych. Detektory te dostępne są w rozmiarach małym (1,6 kg) oraz dużym (2,8 kg).
Nowy detektor SkyPlate E
Nowy detektor SkyPlate E

Nowy detektor SkyPlate E

Detektor SkyPlate E firmy Philips umożliwia obrazowanie niemal wszystkich struktur anatomicznych, a dodatkowo oferuje znakomity stosunek jakości do ceny*.
Bezpieczeństwo systemu oraz danych
Bezpieczeństwo systemu oraz danych

Bezpieczeństwo systemu oraz danych

Włączenie systemu wymaga autoryzacji z wykorzystaniem klawiatury numerycznej, a bezpieczeństwo danych pacjenta zapewnia szyfrowanie dysku twardego za pomocą rozwiązania BitLocker w systemie Windows 10, co chroni system i dane przed zagrożeniami oraz nieautoryzowanym dostępem
Specyfikacja

Mobile unit with sliding column
Mobile unit with sliding column
Batteries
  • Oddzielne akumulatory napędu i sterowania generatorem
Focal point distance from column
  • Maks.: 1242 mm Min.: 702 mm
Focal point distance from floor
  • Kolumna przesuwna: od 53 cm do 202 cm
Wheel base length
  • 611 mm
Dimensions (l x w x h)
  • 200 cm × 80 cm
Power for charging
  • Jedna faza 230/220/210/110/100 VAC ±10%; 50/60 Hz
Type
  • Przenośny system RTG z teleskopowym ramieniem lampy, przesuwaną kolumną i bezprzewodowym detektorem
Motorization
  • 0–5 km/h
Tube column rotation
  • ±317°
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface
Monitor
  • Monitor z 17-calowym ekranem dotykowym
Generator control integrated into graphical user interface
  • Ponad 600 wstępnie zaprogramowanych programów anatomicznych (APR)
Image storage
  • Do 4000 obrazów
SkyPlate E wireless portable detector
SkyPlate E wireless portable detector
maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg na dysk 4 cm w badaniach z obciążeniem 300 kg w przypadku rozłożonego ciężaru
pixel size
  • 160 µm
image matrix size
  • Duży: 2156 pikseli × 2662 pikseli
Type
  • Cyfrowy detektor na bazie jodku cezu (CsI)
active area
  • Duża: ok. 34,5 cm × 42,5 cm
weight (incl. battery)
  • Duży: 3,1 kg
image resolution
  • Do 3,125 lp/mm
housing
  • Włókno węglowe
detector pixels
  • Duża: 5,7 megapikseli
detector sizes
  • Duży: ok. 35 cm × 43 cm
Generator and tube (wDR Performance)
Generator and tube (wDR Performance)
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40–125 kV
Anode heat storage capability
  • 100 kJ (140 kHU)
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0,3 / 1,0
mA range
  • od 10 mA do 320 mA
mAs range
  • 0,1–500 mAs
Power: high frequency
  • 20 KW
Exposure times
  • Z detektorami SkyPlate: 0,001–1,25 s Z kasetą do ekspozycji swobodnych: 0,001–4 s
Generator and tube (M90 High Performance)
Generator and tube (M90 High Performance)
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0,7 / 1,3
Power: high frequency
  • 40 KW
mAs range
  • 0,1–500 mAs
Anode heat storage capability
  • 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Exposure times
  • Z detektorami SkyPlate: 0,001–1,25 s Z kasetą do ekspozycji swobodnych: 0,001–4 s
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40–150 kV
mA range
  • od 10 mA do 500 mA
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg na dysk 4 cm w badaniach z obciążeniem 300 kg w przypadku rozłożonego ciężaru
housing
  • Włókno węglowe
detector sizes
  • Małe: ok. 24 cm × 30 cm Duże: ok. 35 cm × 43 cm
pixel size
  • 148 µm
image resolution
  • do 3,38 lp/mm
active area
  • Mały: ok. 22,2 cm × 28,4 cm Duży: ok. 34,48 cm × 42,12 cm
detector pixels
  • Mała: 2,9 megapikseli Duża: 6,6 megapikseli
weight (incl. battery)
  • Mała: 1,6 kg Duża: 2,8 kg
image matrix size
  • Mała: 1500 pikseli × 1920 pikseli Duża: 2330 pikseli × 2846 pikseli
Type
  • Cyfrowy detektor na bazie jodku cezu (CsI)
