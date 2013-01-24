Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Obwód NIV z filtrem

Obwód NIV marki Respironics filtruje gaz wydychany z obwodu pacjenta przez port wydechowy. Stanowi rozwiązanie ekonomiczne i łatwe w użyciu.

Filtr wydechowy chroniący przed zakażeniem lekarzy i rodzinę pacjenta

Uwalnianie się cząstek z filtra wydechowego może prowadzić do zakażenia krzyżowego. Obwód NIV filtruje wydychany gaz, nie wpływając przy tym na działanie respiratora ani czynność oddechową pacjenta.
Jeden zestaw stanowi kompletne rozwiązanie

Lekarz w każdej chwili może podłączyć lub odłączyć filtr, bez wpływu na czynność oddechową pacjenta.

