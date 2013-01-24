Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Respironics AF421

AF421 firmy Philips Respironics to przystępna cenowo maska ustno-nosowa do jednorazowego użytku, przeznaczona dla dzieci* i pacjentów dorosłych**.

  • *Rozmiar mały i średni maski AF421 są przeznaczone do stosowania u dzieci w wieku od 7 lat i o masie ciała 20 kg, którym przepisano terapię CPAP lub Bi-level.
  • **Rozmiar duży i bardzo duży maski AF421 są przeznaczone do stosowania u pacjentów o masie ciała 30 kg, którym przepisano terapię CPAP lub Bi-level.
  • Ta maska pełni rolę interfejsu do stosowania u pacjentów terapii CPAP lub Bi-level. Maska jest przeznaczona do jednorazowego użytku wyłącznie w warunkach szpitalnych/instytucjonalnych.

Cechy
Uchwyt CleanClip || Większa wydajność

Uchwyt CleanClip ułatwia przechowywanie

Uchwyt CleanClip umożliwia przechowywanie maski, gdy nie jest używana.
Symbol przecieku || Łatwa obsługa

Łatwe przygotowanie

Symbol przecieku umieszczony na masce ułatwia przygotowanie respiratora do pracy
Nakładka harmonijkowa || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Większa szczelność i lepszy komfort

Nakładka harmonijkowa poprawia szczelność i zwiększa komfort
Zaczepowe klipsy uprzęży || Łatwa obsługa

Łatwe mocowanie

Zaczepowe klipsy uprzęży ułatwiają mocowanie uprzęży
Wszechstronność maski AF421 || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Dla różnych respiratorów dostępne są łączniki kątowe

Maska AF421 jest dostępna w trzech różnych opcjach łącznika kątowego do zastoswania z różnymi respiratorami.
Mocowana zawiasowo nakładka czołowa || Łatwa obsługa

Łatwy dostęp

Mocowana zawiasowo nakładka czołowa ułatwia dostęp do ust

