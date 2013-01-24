Polska
Pinnacle³ Planowanie i obliczanie dawki

Pinnacle³ IMRT

Planowanie i obliczanie dawki

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT jest w pełni zintegrowane z systemem konformalnego planowania 3D Pinnacle³ oraz oprogramowaniem do symulacji CT AcQSim³, udostępniając cały zestaw uniwersalnych narzędzi na potrzeby planowania IMRT.

Cechy
Zaawansowane funkcje

Kompleksowe planowanie IMRT

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT wspiera cały proces planowania IMRT. Pomaga precyzyjnie lokalizować leczone obszary, szybko wykonywać ich obrysy, definiować cele leczenia, a także obliczać i zatwierdzać plany. Umożliwia szybkie i dokładne planowanie, dzięki czemu można poświęcić więcej czasu na opiekę nad pacjentem.
Łączenie obrazów

Lepsze lokalizowanie celu

Funkcja łączenia obrazów w systemie Pinnacle³ pozwala precyzyjnie lokalizować leczone obszary przy użyciu obrazów CT, MR, SPECT, CPET lub MCD PET.
Możliwość obsługi wielu kolimatorów MLC

Elastyczne i niezawodne leczenie

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT obsługuje funkcję projektowania segmentów dla kolimatorów wielolistkowych MLC firm Varian, Elekta, Siemens i Mitsubishi. Pozwala na optymalizację wagi wiązek oraz przekazywanie informacji kolimatora wielolistkowego MLC do różnych systemów rejestracji i weryfikacji w formacie DICOM-RT, umożliwiając elastyczne i niezawodne leczenie.
Narzędzia do planowania dawki

Wyjątkowa jakość leczenia

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT pozwala definiować cele leczenia, uruchamiać optymalizację planowania odwrotnego oraz w ciągu kilku minut wyświetlać zoptymalizowany rozkład dawki i histogram objętości dawki DVH (ang. Dose Volume Histogram). Algorytm 3D Convolution Superposition zapewnia jeszcze większą dokładność dawki i specjalne narzędzia kontroli jakości.
Nowe moduły oprogramowania

Większa skuteczność terapii IMRT

Funkcje MBS (Segmentacja oparta na modelu, ang. Model Based Segmentation) oraz DMPO (Bezpośrednia optymalizacja parametrów urządzenia, ang. Direct Machine Parameter Optimization) przyczyniają się do zwiększenia efektywności rozwiązania P³IMRT. Możliwość przeciągania i umieszczania modeli narządów w ramach funkcji MBS skraca czas wymagany na ręczne wykonywanie obrysów. Oprogramowanie automatycznie dostosowuje wstępnie zdefiniowany kształt do narządów pacjenta. Dzięki modułowi DMPO można zoptymalizować mapy fluencji pod kątem żądanego rozkładu dawki i zdefiniować ustawienia kolimatora wielolistkowego MLC jednym kliknięciem myszy, co pozwala uzyskać plany o mniejszej liczbie segmentów i jednostek monitorowych.
Optymalizacja planów

Wysoka jakość leczenia

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT umożliwia szybką optymalizację planów z zastosowaniem celów i ograniczeń leczenia opartego na dawce oraz dawce/objętości. Aktualizacja rozkładów dawek i histogramów DVH w czasie rzeczywistym zapewnia dostęp do bieżących informacji. Optymalizację można przeprowadzać w oparciu o dawki uprzednio zastosowane u pacjenta. Można ją w każdej chwili zatrzymać, zresetować lub uruchomić ponownie.
Narzędzia kontroli jakości

Możliwość testowania zoptymalizowanych planów

Rozwiązanie P³IMRT oferuje szereg zaawansowanych narzędzi kontroli jakości służących do testowania zoptymalizowanych planów. Umożliwiają one zapisywanie i przywoływanie własnych fantomów kontroli jakości oraz automatyczne przekazywanie parametrów wiązki do fantomu kontroli jakości. Istnieje też możliwość tworzenia planarnych map dawek dla pojedynczych wiązek lub wszystkich wiązek w formacie ASCII lub binarnym na potrzeby kontroli jakości dozymetrii filmowej W celu przeprowadzenia weryfikacji izocentrów planów możliwe jest też automatyczne generowanie ortogonalnego zestawu obrazów DRR (cyfrowo rekonstruowanych obrazów radiologicznych)

