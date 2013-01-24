Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

ProtocolWatch Kampania na rzecz przeżycia sepsy Surviving Sepsis Campaign

ProtocolWatch

Kampania na rzecz przeżycia sepsy Surviving Sepsis Campaign

Znajdź podobne produkty

Funkcja ProtocolWatch w przyłóżkowych monitorach pacjenta IntelliVue upraszcza wdrożenie opartych na badaniach protokołów opieki w przypadku sepsy.

Kontakt z nami
Cechy
Kampania na rzecz przeżyci sepsy Surviving Sepsis Campaign

Kampania na rzecz przeżyci sepsy Surviving Sepsis Campaign — zalecenia dotyczące postępowania oparte

Kampania na rzecz przeżyci sepsy Surviving Sepsis Campaign powstała z inicjatywy Europejskiego Stowarzyszenia Intensywnej Opieki Medycznej, Międzynarodowego Forum Sepsy i Stowarzyszenia Intensywnego Nadzoru Medycznego. Jej celem jest ograniczenie umieralności z powodu sepsy przez szerzenie wiedzy na temat sepsy, zwiększanie trafności rozpoznań, rozpowszechnianie stosowania właściwego leczenia, szkolenie specjalistów opieki zdrowotnej, usprawnianie opieki po wypisaniu pacjenta z oddziału intensywnej terapii, opracowywanie wytycznych dotyczących opieki oraz ułatwianie gromadzenia danych na potrzeby kontroli i opiniowania.
Automatyczne sprawdzanie objawów

Automatyczne sprawdzanie objawów zapewnia stałe monitorowanie stanu pacjentów

Objawy sepsy mogą się znacznie różnić i przypominać wiele innych chorób, co często prowadzi do opóźnienia rozpoznania. Oprogramowanie ProtocolWatch upraszcza leczenie pacjentów z sepsą, stale monitorując dane i porównując je z kryteriami protokołu opieki w celu łatwiejszego szybkiego sformułowania właściwego rozpoznania. W przypadku spełnienia kryteriów rozpoznania sepsy, ProtocolWatch zaleca wykonanie badań, przeprowadzenie obserwacji lub podjęcie interwencji wskazywanych przez protokół. Tworzy także dziennik, który można wydrukować w celu dołączenia do dokumentacji pacjenta i poprawy jakości opieki w przyszłości.
Postępowanie w ciężkiej sepsie

Funkcje postępowania w ciężkiej sepsie zapewniają stały nadzór nad pacjentem

W trakcie realizacji pakietu zaleceń resuscytacyjnych w sepsie program ProtocolWatch wyświetla listę sposobów leczenia i celów zalecanych przez wytyczne SSC. Dodatkowo pojawia się zegar uruchamiany w chwili rozpoczęcia procedury i trendy typu horyzont kluczowych pomiarów. Gdy lekarze potwierdzą wszystkie zalecenia wytycznych SSC, pakiet postępowania w przypadku sepsy wyświetla listę kontrolną zaleceń dotyczących stabilizacji stanu pacjenta. W trakcie realizacji zaleceń resuscytacyjnych kluczowe parametry hemodynamiczne wyświetlane są w formie przejrzystych trendów typu horyzont. W momencie rozpoczęcia procedury resuscytacji pojawia się zegar odliczający czas do zakończenia protokołu.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand