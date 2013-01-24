Wyszukiwane terminy
Dzięki aparatom do radiografii cyfrowej, stanowiącym rozsądne połączenie funkcjonalności i przystępnej ceny, pacjenci mogą korzystać z szybkich i bezproblemowych badań. Z kolei placówka, oferując dzięki sprawdzonej technologii firmy Philips usługi obrazowania wysokiej jakości, zyskuje reputację ośrodka, z którego usług warto korzystać.
Rozwiązania zapewniające szybkie wykonywanie badań
Wydajność spod znaku Eleva
Lekki, bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor
Oszczędność czasu i wysiłku
Stała wysoka jakość obrazów
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Efficiency
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Value
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Chest
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Compact
Cyfrowe badania rentgenowskie wykonywane na stole
