DuraDiagnost Aparaty do radiografii cyfrowej

DuraDiagnost

Aparaty do radiografii cyfrowej

Dzięki aparatom do radiografii cyfrowej, stanowiącym rozsądne połączenie funkcjonalności i przystępnej ceny, pacjenci mogą korzystać z szybkich i bezproblemowych badań. Z kolei placówka, oferując dzięki sprawdzonej technologii firmy Philips usługi obrazowania wysokiej jakości, zyskuje reputację ośrodka, z którego usług warto korzystać.

Rozwiązania zapewniające szybkie wykonywanie badań

Rozwiązania zapewniające szybkie wykonywanie badań

Jako dostawca kompletnych rozwiązań z zakresu radiografii cyfrowej firma Philips ma w swojej ofercie aparaty spełniające praktycznie wszystkie potrzeby. Nasz cyfrowy aparat DuraDiagnost zapewniający wykonywanie znakomitych obrazów w mniej pilnych przypadkach jest tego znakomitym przykładem.
Wydajność spod znaku Eleva

Wydajność spod znaku Eleva

Wyjątkowe stanowisko akwizycyjne Eleva zostało opracowane we współpracy z personelem medycznym, dzięki czemu spełnia potrzeby osób, które na nim pracują – radiologów. Zastosowano tu ten sam ujednolicony interfejs użytkownika, który jest dostępny we wszystkich zaawansowanych systemach radiografii cyfrowej firmy Philips. Wstępne ustawienia i niestandardowe profile użytkowników usprawniają przebieg pracy. Obrazy są dostępne na ekranie już po kilku sekundach.
Lekki, bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor

Lekki, bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor

Detektor bezprzewodowy SkyPlate pozwala zawsze uzyskiwać obrazy cyfrowe o wysokiej jakości. Zastosowana w nim zaawansowana technologia jodku cezu (CsI) zapewnia możliwości obrazowania dorównujące systemom radiografii cyfrowej wysokiej klasy firmy Philips. Dzięki niewielkiej masie detektora SkyPlate można używać wszędzie tam, gdzie jest potrzebny — w wersji stacjonarnej lub przenośnej. Jest to nowy standard branżowy.
Oszczędność czasu i wysiłku

Oszczędność czasu i wysiłku

Komponenty z przeciwwagą można przemieszczać szybko i łatwo, z minimalnym wysiłkiem. Znaczna swoboda ruchu oraz ergonomiczne uchwyty i elementy sterujące pozwalają jeszcze bardziej zaoszczędzić czas i siły.
Stała wysoka jakość obrazów

Stała wysoka jakość obrazów

Oprogramowanie UNIQUE optymalizuje każdy element procesu obrazowania. Ujednolica poziom kontrastu, rozjaśnia słabo widoczne szczegóły i dopasowuje parametry w celu uzyskania bardzo dokładnych obrazów o szerokim zakresie dynamiki, zachowując ich naturalny, pozbawiony artefaktów wygląd.
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Efficiency

Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Efficiency

Dostęp do sprawnego toku pracy, który zapewnia wysoki zwrot z inwestycji. Konfiguracja z dwoma detektorami obsługuje szeroką gamę badań pacjentów w jednej pracowni radiografii cyfrowej.
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Value

Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Value

Ta konfiguracja daje możliwość ekonomicznego przejścia na radiografię cyfrową. Sercem tego systemu, który powstał z myślą o szybkości wykonywania badań, jest lekki (2,8 kg), przenośny detektor bezprzewodowy SkyPlate rozmiaru kasety, który można stosować w szerokiej gamie badań.
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Chest

Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Chest

Stała wysoka niezawodność w połączeniu z funkcjami usprawniającymi wykonywanie badań. Konfiguracja do badań klatki piersiowej jest łatwa w obsłudze, poprawia komfort pacjenta podczas badania i umożliwia jego szybkie pozycjonowanie. Pozwala to skrócić czas trwania badania.
Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Compact

Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Compact

Elastyczna geometria ramienia U zapewnia elastyczny zakres ruchów, zmieniając małe pomieszczenie w sprawną, wszechstronną pracownię radiografii cyfrowej. Można wykonywać wszystkie ogólne badania pacjentów w pozycji stojącej, siedzącej lub leżącej na wznak. Konfiguracja DuraDiagnost Focus.
Cyfrowe badania rentgenowskie wykonywane na stole

Istnieje możliwość łatwego wykonywania pełnej gamy cyfrowych badań radiograficznych pacjentów w pozycji leżącej na wznak w jednej pracowni, z przystępną cenowo opcją drugiej lub rezerwowej pracowni. Wystarczy obrócić obrotową lampę rentgenowską, aby badać pacjentów w łóżkach lub przy trudnych kątach projekcji.

