SimplyGo Mini Przenośny koncentrator tlenu (POC)

SimplyGo Mini

Przenośny koncentrator tlenu (POC)

Urządzenie SimplyGo Mini pomoże Ci rozwinąć działalność poprzez oferowanie pacjentom atrakcyjnych funkcji i wyjątkowej niezawodności przy niewielkiej masie — wszystkiego, czego dzisiejszy pacjent wymaga od przenośnych koncentratorów tlenu.

Cechy
Spełnia potrzeby aktywnych pacjentów
Spełnia potrzeby współczesnych, aktywnych pacjentów

Spełnia potrzeby współczesnych, aktywnych pacjentów

Firma Philips Respironics jest znana z doskonałości wszystkich swoich produktów. Także urządzenie SimplyGo Mini cechuje się wyjątkową doskonałością pośród lekkich, przenośnych koncentratorów tlenu.
Trwałość ma znaczenie
Trwałość ma znaczenie dla Twojej działalności

Trwałość ma znaczenie dla Twojej działalności

Przydzielając pacjentom przenośne koncentratory tlenu, trzeba mieć pewność, że ich niezawodność i wytrzymałość pomoże firmie wyeliminować okresowe koszty związane z dostarczaniem tlenu i butlami, ograniczyć koszty konserwacji, uprościć gospodarkę magazynową i ograniczyć do minimum skargi pacjentów.
Prosta, intelig. konstrukcja
Prosta, inteligentna konstrukcja

Prosta, inteligentna konstrukcja

SimplyGo Mini — najmniejszy i najlżejszy przenośny koncentrator tlenu (POC) firmy Philips Respironics — ma cechy, które przypadną do gustu dzisiejszym pacjentom: atrakcyjne i eleganckie wzornictwo, łatwy w odłączaniu akumulator zewnętrzny, lekki, intuicyjny, czytelny ekran oraz solidny, wygodny futerał.
Right Fit
Right Fit

Right Fit

SimplyGo Mini należy do serii Right Fit — pełnej gamy produktów i programów tlenowych zainspirowanych przez pacjentów i stworzonych z myślą o potrzebach placówek.
