Wyszukiwane terminy
Xper Transcription is a robust tool that equips physicians and clinicians with user-defined, custom procedural reports for cardiovascular patients. It enhances communication throughout the continuum of care.
Poproś o kontakt
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
One electronic patient record for data storage
Automated processes reduce chance of errors
Quick and easy report generation increases productivity
Import and export capabilities for rich reporting
Efficient reporting for faster answers
Default templates save time
Flexible reporting templates for quick and easy reporting
Anatomy editor pinpoints lesions
Report sharing improves physician-to-physician communication
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand