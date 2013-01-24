Polska
IntelliVue Monitor pacjenta przeznaczony do noszenia

IntelliVue MX40

Monitor pacjenta przeznaczony do noszenia

Przeznaczony do noszenia monitor pacjenta IntelliVue MX40 to połączenie zaawansowanej technologii, przemyślanej konstrukcji oraz innowacyjnych funkcji w niewielkim, lekkim urządzeniu, które może być wygodnie noszone przez pacjentów.

Kolorowy ekran dotykowy

Kolorowy ekran dotykowy ułatwia kontrolowanie stanu pacjenta

Wystarczy jedno dotknięcie, aby w czasie rzeczywistym wyświetlać aktualne ustawienia alarmów, historię alarmów oraz trendy parametrów życiowych, takich jak EKG, SpO₂, nawet gdy pacjent jest w ruchu. Istnieje możliwość wyboru spośród pięciu dostępnych konfiguracji ekranu.
Opcje zarządzania alarmami

Opcje zarządzania alarmami z możliwością dostosowania do indywidualnych wymagań

Monitor IntelliVue MX40 wyświetla alarmy EKG, SpO₂, częstości oddechów mierzonej metodą impedancyjną oraz nieinwazyjnego pomiaru ciśnienia krwi (w przypadku bezprzewodowego nieinwazyjnego pomiaru ciśnienia krwi). Urządzenie umożliwia ustawienie czasu sygnalizacji alarmów. Wyświetlane alarmy można szybko przeglądać i weryfikować bezpośrednio w urządzeniu. Pozwala to zachować zgodność z zasadami sygnalizacji alarmowej stanu pacjenta obowiązującymi w różnych środowiskach klinicznych, bez potrzeby stosowania dodatkowych urządzeń.
Bezprzewodowe moduły pomiarowe IntelliVue

Bezprzewodowe moduły pomiarowe IntelliVue zapewniają pacjentom swobodę poruszania się

Monitor IntelliVue MX40 został wyposażony w rozwiązania kliniczne i techniczne, które pozwalają uprościć pracę personelu oraz poprawić jakość opieki przy jednoczesnym zapewnieniu pacjentom możliwości swobodnego przemieszczania się. Dzięki komunikacji z bezprzewodowymi modułami pomiarowymi IntelliVue za pomocą łączności radiowej krótkiego zasięgu można prowadzić nieinwazyjny pomiar ciśnienia lub pulsoksymetrii bez konieczności stosowania kabli.
Tryb wygaszenia wyświetlacza

Tryb wygaszenia wyświetlacza zapewnia pacjentom komfort

Kolorowy ekran dotykowy wygasza się, aby wydłużyć czas pracy akumulatora. Wystarczy jednak dotknąć przycisku, aby go aktywować i odczytać dane.
Konstrukcja ułatwiająca czyszczenie

Konstrukcja ułatwiająca czyszczenie zmniejsza ryzyko przenoszenia zakażeń

Monitor IntelliVue MX40 został zaprojektowany w sposób zapewniający łatwość czyszczenia, zapobiegający zakażeniom krzyżowym. Wyposażony jest w wyjątkowe złącze zewnętrzne, które ogranicza gromadzenie się osadów i płynów. Powierzchnia urządzenia jest gładka, co umożliwia jej łatwe czyszczenie. Materiał, z którego została wykonana obudowa, może być czyszczony różnymi standardowymi środkami dezynfekcyjnymi. Można też poddawać go okresowej sterylizacji za pomocą plazmy uzyskiwanej z nadtlenku wodoru lub pary.
Monitor przeznaczony do noszenia

Monitor do noszenia zapewnia swobodę poruszania się

Dzięki funkcji ciągłego monitorowania EKG i opcjonalnemu pomiarowi pulsoksymetrii monitor IntelliVue MX40 umożliwia nieprzerwany nadzór nad pacjentami w stanie o różnym stopniu ciężkości, bez konieczności ich unieruchamiania. Pacjenci mogą bez ograniczeń poruszać się po oddziale.
Możliwość wyboru akumulatora

Możliwość wyboru akumulatora w zależności od preferencji użytkownika

Monitor może być zasilany za pomocą akumulatora litowo-jonowego firmy Philips lub jednorazowych baterii AA. Korzystanie z akumulatorów litowo-jonowych firmy Philips jest tańszym rozwiązaniem.
Łatwa weryfikacja

Łatwa weryfikacja pacjentów i sprzętu

Odpowiednia identyfikacja pacjenta i urządzenia ma fundamentalne znaczenie. Aparat wyświetla dane demograficzne pacjenta, aby umożliwić potwierdzenie, że monitor IntelliVue MX40 został przypisany do właściwego pacjenta. Funkcja ta jest bardzo przydatna przy weryfikacja pacjenta podczas przyjęcia do Systemu Informacyjnego IntelliVue.

