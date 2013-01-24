Wyszukiwane terminy
Przeznaczony do noszenia monitor pacjenta IntelliVue MX40 to połączenie zaawansowanej technologii, przemyślanej konstrukcji oraz innowacyjnych funkcji w niewielkim, lekkim urządzeniu, które może być wygodnie noszone przez pacjentów.
Kolorowy ekran dotykowy ułatwia kontrolowanie stanu pacjenta
Opcje zarządzania alarmami z możliwością dostosowania do indywidualnych wymagań
Bezprzewodowe moduły pomiarowe IntelliVue zapewniają pacjentom swobodę poruszania się
Tryb wygaszenia wyświetlacza zapewnia pacjentom komfort
Konstrukcja ułatwiająca czyszczenie zmniejsza ryzyko przenoszenia zakażeń
Monitor do noszenia zapewnia swobodę poruszania się
Możliwość wyboru akumulatora w zależności od preferencji użytkownika
Łatwa weryfikacja pacjentów i sprzętu
