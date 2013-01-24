Wyszukiwane terminy
Pikflometr Personal Best wyznacza nowy standard wygody, zdyscyplinowania terapeutycznego i pewności. To lekkie, samodzielne i przenośne urządzenie zapewnia łatwe monitorowanie przepływu szczytowego przez cały dzień.
Dostępny w wersji pełno- i niskozakresowej w celu zapewnienia dokładności odczytów
Wbudowany poręczny uchwyt
Możliwość sterylizacji zapewniająca najwyższą higienę
Bezpieczny ustnik zapewniający większą higienę
Kontrola jakości zapewniająca dokładność i powtarzalność pomiarów
Trzystrefowy system zarządzania pomaga mobilizować pacjentów do stosowania się do terapii
Gwarancja bezwarunkowej wymiany
Standardy NAEPP zapewniające jakość
