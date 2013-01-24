Polska
Personal Best Pikflometr

Pikflometr Personal Best wyznacza nowy standard wygody, zdyscyplinowania terapeutycznego i pewności. To lekkie, samodzielne i przenośne urządzenie zapewnia łatwe monitorowanie przepływu szczytowego przez cały dzień.

Cechy
Dostępny w wersji pełno- i niskozakresowej w celu zapewnienia dokładności odczytów

Pikflometr Personal Best jest dostępny w wersji pełnozakresowej (60–810 l/min) i niskozakresowej (50–390 l/min).
Wbudowany poręczny uchwyt

Wbudowany uchwyt pomaga pacjentom w prawidłowej obsłudze pikflometru Personal Best. W czasie, gdy urządzenie nie jest używane, uchwyt zmienia się w poręczne ochronne etui.
Możliwość sterylizacji zapewniająca najwyższą higienę
Bezpieczny ustnik zapewniający większą higienę

Bezpieczne ustniki ograniczają ryzyko zakażenia krzyżowego podczas badań wielu pacjentów, a zawór jednokierunkowy zapobiega nieumyślnemu wdychaniu przez pacjentów powietrza przez pikflometr podczas badania szczytowego przepływu wydechowego.
Kontrola jakości zapewniająca dokładność i powtarzalność pomiarów

Wszystkie pikflometry Personal Best przechodzą przed wysyłką kontrolę jakości w fabryce. Dokładność i powtarzalność jest gwarantowana przez okres minimum dwóch lat.
Trzystrefowy system zarządzania pomaga mobilizować pacjentów do stosowania się do terapii

Wbudowany system mobilizuje pacjentów do stosowania się do zaleceń terapeutycznych. Kolorowe wskaźniki można ustawić tak, aby wyznaczały zieloną, żółtą i czerwoną strefę, zależnie od maksymalnego przepływu szczytowego u danego pacjenta.
Gwarancja bezwarunkowej wymiany

Pikflometr Personal Best jest objęty roczną, bezwarunkową gwarancją. Każde urządzenie działające w tym okresie w sposób niezadowalający z dowolnych powodów zostanie wymienione bezpłatnie przez firmę Respironics na nowe.
Standardy NAEPP zapewniające jakość

Pikflometr spełnia lub przewyższa standardy techniczne programu National Asthma Education and Prevention Program (NAEPP) dla pikflometrów sformułowane w oparciu o aktualizację norm spirometrycznych American Thoracic Society z 1994 roku (26 charakterystyk).

