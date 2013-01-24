Polska
Bezdech senny

Bezdech senny to częste zaburzenie snu, w którym podczas całego cyklu wypoczynku nocnego występują powtarzające się przerwy w oddychaniu.  

 

Przerwy te, zwane epizodami bezdechu, występują wskutek opadania mięśniówki gardzieli utrudniającego dopływ tlenu do płuc.

Do opadania mięśniówki gardzieli i występowania utrudnień w oddychaniu może przyczyniać się osłabienie mięśni gardzieli, przerost języka, otyłość i inne czynniki.

 

Bezdech senny zakłóca naturalny cykl snu i może znacznie wpływać na poziom energii, sprawność umysłową i ogólne zdrowie na przestrzeni lat. W niektórych przypadkach nieleczony bezdech senny może spowodować nawet śmierć.

Bezdech senny a prowadzenie pojazdów

 

Jedną z konsekwencji bezdechu obturacyjnego jest obniżenie jakości snu.  Pomimo zachowania higieny snu i przesypiania nawet kilkunastu godzin, ilość niezbędnego do pełnej regeneracji i wypoczynku snu głębokiego jest niewystarczająca. Spowodowane jest to ciągłym pobudzeniem naszego mózgu wywołanym przez częste przerwy w oddychaniu (bezdechy i spłycenia).

 

 

Senność w czasie prowadzenia samochodu jest niezwykle niebezpieczna. Badania dowodzą, że brak snu może działać na Twój organizm podobnie jak spożyty alkohol. Osłabienie funkcji poznawczych wywołane 24-godzinnym brakiem snu jest porównywalne z tym, które występuje przy poziomie alkoholu we krwi równym 1 promilowi.1,2

 

Osoba z bezdechem może w czasie kierowania pojazdem zapadać w tzw. mikrodrzemki, nie będąc nawet świadomą snu. Czy zdarzyło Ci się nie pamiętać odcinka drogi lub nagle zjechać na przeciwległy pas? Obturacyjny bezdech senny zwiększa ryzyko wypadków od 2 do 7-krotnie, przy czym przeważająca ich liczba to poważne kolizje i zderzenia czołowe, kończące się uszkodzeniem ciała lub zgonem. 3,4,5,6

 

Badania wskazują, że rozpoczęcie leczenia bezdechu za pomocą terapii CPAP już po pierwszych dwóch dniach przyczynia się do poprawy koncentracji i samopoczucia, redukując ryzyko zaśnięcia za kierownicą i tym samym ograniczając zagrożenie spowodowania wypadku. 6,7

Chcesz wiedzieć więcej o bezdechu sennym?

 

Odwiedź nasz portal wiedzy o bezdechu sennym i dowiedz się więcej.
Dowiedz się więcej

