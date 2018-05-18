Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

Bezdech senny

Informacje dla lekarzy medycyny pracy

Kontakt z nami
*

Oczekiwania

* To pole jest wymagane
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Co to oznacza?
Final CEE consent

Bezdech a kierowanie pojazdami

 

Szacuje się, że bezdech senny stanowi pośrednią przyczynę aż 30% wypadków drogowych. Brak odpowiedniego wypoczynku sennego prowadzi do spadku koncentracji i wzmożonej senności w ciągu dnia. Zwiększa to ryzyko zapadania przez kierowcę w tzw. mikrodrzemki w trakcie kierowania pojazdem, które są szczególnie niebezpieczne na drodze.
kierowca

 

Według badań, obturacyjny bezdech senny zwiększa ryzyko wypadków od 2 do 7-krotnie, przy czym przeważająca ich liczba stanowi poważne kolizje i zderzenia czołowe, kończące się uszkodzeniem ciała lub zgonem.1,2,3,4 

 

Jedną z konsekwencji bezdechu obturacyjnego jest obniżenie jakości snu.  Pomimo zachowania higieny snu i przesypiania nawet kilkunastu godzin, ilość niezbędnego do pełnej regeneracji i wypoczynku snu głębokiego jest niewystarczająca. Spowodowane jest to ciągłym pobudzeniem naszego mózgu wywołanym przez częste przerwy w oddychaniu (bezdechy i spłycenia).

 

Brak odpowiedniego snu może działać na organizm podobnie jak spożyty alkohol. Osłabienie funkcji poznawczych wywołane 24-godzinnym brakiem snu jest porównywalne z tym, które występuje przy poziomie alkoholu we krwi równym 1 promilowi.5,6

 

Zgodnie z obowiązującym w Unii Europejskim prawem, każda osoba kierująca pojazdem w granicach wspólnoty powinna zostać przebadana pod kątem bezdechu sennego.7 Zalecenia te zostały zaimplementowane w polskim prawie poprzez rozporządzenie Ministra Zdrowia z dnia 23 grudnia 2015r.8

Wytyczne prawne

16 maja ogłoszone zostały oficjalne wytyczne Polskiego Towarzystwa Medycyny Pracy w sprawie przesiewowego badania osób, których praca wymaga prowadzenia pojazdów służbowych.9

 

W przypadku podejrzenia bezdechu sennego, ocenianego na podstawie wypełnionych ankiet, lekarz orzecznik ma obowiązek skierowania kierowcy na konsultację pneumologiczną, po której lekarz pulmonolog powinien zalecić dalsze badanie poligraficzne lub polisomnograficzne. 

Pozytywna diagnoza bezdechu sennego nie oznacza zakazu prowadzenia pojazdów. Badanie wskazują, że podjęcie leczenia może przynieść pozytywne skutki w postaci poprawy koncentracji i samopoczucia pacjenta już po dwóch dniach stosowania terapii CPAP.10

 

Zakup specjalistycznej aparatury do terapii CPAP jest w Polsce objęty refundacją, co znacząco ułatwia pacjentom rozpoczęcie terapii.

Kto cierpi na bezdech senny?

Bezdech senny może dotyczyć każdego, jednak są osoby znajdujące się w grupie zwiększonego ryzyka występowania tego zaburzenia. Na co powinno się zwracać uwagę w sytuacji wstępnego badania i co powinno wzbudzić uwagę lekarza?

 

Poniżej znajdziesz kilka wskazówek od Philips Respironics.
1

Płeć

Bezdech senny występuje rzadziej u kobiet niż u mężczyzn. Wskaźnik zachorowalności wśród mężczyzn jest szacowany na 4-10% w populacji, podczas gdy u kobiet: 2-4%.  
2

Obwód szyi

Szeroki obwód kołnierzyka również stanowi o zwiększonym ryzyku występowania bezdechu sennego. Zwiększona masa mięśniowa w okolicy szyi, może prowadzić do częstszego zablokowania dróg oddechowych w trakcie snu, kiedy to mięśnie ulegają rozluźnieniu.
3

Współczynnik BMI

Na bezdech senny silniej narażone są osoby z nadwagą lub otyłościa. Zwiększona masa ciała uniemożliwia tym osobom swobodne oddychanie podczas snu, kiedy to rozluźnione mięśnie nie utrzymują odpowiednio podniebienia, powodując zamknięcie dróg oddechowych.
4

Wiek

Ryzyko cierpienia na bezdech senny rośnie wraz z wiekiem. Zwiększoną uwagę na możliwe występowanie bezdechu sennego należy zwracać przy badaniu osób po 40 roku życia. Według badań, osoby po 65 roku życia cierpią na bezdech senny od 2 do 3 razy częściej.

O co warto dopytać pacjenta, u którego podejrzewamy bezdech senny?

icon
Czy zdarza się Pani/Panu głośne chrapanie, np. głośniejsze niż rozmowa?
icon
Czy często odczuwa Pani/Pan zmęczenie lub senność w ciągu dnia?
icon
Czy ktoś zaobserwował u Pani/Pana przerwy w oddychaniu podczas snu?
icon
Czy leczy się Pani/Pan z powodu nadciśnienia?

Na jakie zgłaszane objawy warto zwrócić uwagę?

icon
Poranne bóle głowy, problemy z pamięcią i uczeniem się
icon
„Huśtawka nastrojów”, zmiany osobowości lub obniżony nastrój
icon
Rozdrażnienie i kłopoty z koncentracją
icon
Suchość w gardle i konieczność częstych wizyt w toalecie w ciągu nocy

Przypisy:

 

1.  Teran-Santos J, Jimenez-Gomez A, CorderoGuevara J: The association between sleep apnea and the risk of traffic accidents. N Engl J Med 1999; 340: 847–851.

2. Krieger J, Meslier N, Lebrun T, Levy P, Phillip-Joet F, Sailly JC, Racineux JL: Accidents in obstructive sleep apnea patients treated with nasal continuous positive airway pressure. Chest 1997;112:1561–1566.

3. Young T, Blustein J, Finn L, Palta M: Sleepdisordered breathing and motor vehicle accidents in a population-based sample of employed adults. Sleep 1997;20:608–613.

4. Findley LJ, Unverzagt ME, Suratt PM: Automobile accidents involving patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Am Rev Respir Dis 1988; 138:337–340.

5. Orzeł-Gryglewska, J. Consequences of sleep deprivation. Int J Occup Med Environ Health, 2010, 23(1):95-114
6. Williamson, A. M. and Feyer, A. M. Moderate sleep deprivation produces impairments in cognitive and motor performance equivalent to legally prescribed levels of alcohol intoxication. Occup. Environ. Med., 2000, 57: 649–655.

7. DYREKTYWA KOMISJI 2014/85/UE z dnia 1 lipca 2014 r. zmieniająca dyrektywę 2006/126/WE Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady w sprawie praw jazdy

8. ROZPORZĄDZENIE MINISTRA ZDROWIA z dnia 23 grudnia 2015 r. zmieniające rozporządzenie w sprawie badań lekarskich osób ubiegających się o uprawnienia do kierowania pojazdami i kierowców.

9. Stanowisko PMTP, PTChP, IMP w Łodzi i PTBS dotyczące postępowania lekarskiego w zakresie obturacyjnego bezdechu sennego u osób kierujących pojazdami. (link: http://ptmp.org.pl/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Stanowisko-ws-post%C4%99powania-lekarskiego-w-zakresie-OBS-u-os%C3%B3b-kieruj%C4%85cych-pojazdami.pdf; dostęp: 18.05.2018)

10. Casel W, Ploch T, Becker D, Dugnus D, Peter JH, von Wichert P: Risk of traffic accidents in patients with sleep-disordered breathing: reduction with nasal CPAP. Eur Respir J 1996;9:2606–2611.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand