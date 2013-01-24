Niezwykle wygodna maska do wentylacji nieinwazyjnej (NIV) AF541 firmy Philips Respironics z wymiennymi poduszkami podnosowymi i ustno-nosowymi zapewnia wszystkie zalety wymiany masek w trakcie terapii NIV.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Schallom M, et al. Pressure Ulcer Incidence in Patients Wearing Nasal-Oral Versus Full-Face NIV masks. AJCC. 2015 July;24(4).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.