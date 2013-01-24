Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

IntelliSpace Discovery Kompleksowe rozwiązanie AI do badań medycznych

IntelliSpace Discovery

Kompleksowe rozwiązanie AI do badań medycznych

Znajdź podobne produkty

IntelliSpace Discovery firmy Philips to zintegrowane rozwiązanie AI umożliwiające przeprowadzenie całego procesu tworzenia nowych aplikacji AI, zapewniając integrację danych, szkolenia oraz wdrożenie w środowisku badawczym. Pakiety badawcze IntelliSpace Discovery obejmują narzędzia do tworzenia dostosowanych do potrzeb użytkownika rozwiązań z zakresu analizy danych oraz AI w środowisku klinicznym.

Cechy
Zaawansowana wizualizacja
Zaawansowana wizualizacja

Zaawansowana wizualizacja

Przeznaczone dla lekarzy i techników rozwiązanie do zaawansowanej wizualizacji zapewniające dostęp do narzędzi AI oraz zaawansowanych funkcji przetwarzania i przeglądania danych.
Interfejs środowiska programistycznego
Interfejs środowiska programistycznego

Interfejs środowiska programistycznego

Interfejs środowiska programistycznego opracowanego w oparciu o najnowocześniejsze platformy IDE oraz AI do tworzenia nowych modeli analitycznych dla analityków i programistów.
Środowisko uruchomieniowe
Środowisko uruchomieniowe

Środowisko uruchomieniowe

Środowisko uruchomieniowe ułatwiające wdrażanie rozwiązań w dowolnym środowisku badawczym.
Rozwiązanie do zarządzania danymi
Rozwiązanie do zarządzania danymi

Rozwiązanie do zarządzania danymi

Rozwiązanie do zarządzania danymi obsługujące funkcje łączenia, przechowywania i komentowania danych istotnych dla rozwoju określonych zasobów AI.
Sklep IntelliSpace Discovery
Sklep IntelliSpace Discovery

Sklep IntelliSpace Discovery

Sklep IntelliSpace Discovery zapewnia dostęp do najnowszych aplikacji badawczych i wtyczek programowych. Sklep umożliwia również udostępnianie swoich algorytmów i wtyczek innym użytkownikom.
Usługi badawcze firmy Philips
Usługi badawcze firmy Philips

Usługi badawcze firmy Philips

Usługi badawcze firmy Philips umożliwiają dostosowanie rozwiązania do indywidualnych potrzeb.

Przejście na sztuczną inteligencję w badaniach medycznych

schemat korzyści

Jakie korzyści zapewnia rozwiązanie IntelliSpace Discovery?

Rozwiązanie IntelliSpace Discovery to otwarte i programowalne rozwiązanie dla AI z funkcjami zaawansowanej wizualizacji i zarządzania danymi

Dostęp do wszystkich aplikacji i danych badawczych z dowolnego miejsca: dostęp do architektury klient/serwer o zerowych wymaganiach sprzętowych z każdego klienta w sieci za pośrednictwem standardowych przeglądarek internetowych.
Prowadzenie badań klinicznych: łatwe w obsłudze pakiety badawcze dla lekarzy i techników zapewniają dostęp do najnowocześniejszych metod analizy i wykorzystujących AI.
Umożliwienie ukierunkowanego rozwoju metod wykorzystujących AI: zintegrowane środowiska programistyczne i analityczne umożliwiają bezpośredni dostęp do danych i przesyłanie w czasie rzeczywistym informacji zwrotnych między lekarzami a naukowcami w celu usprawnienia współpracy.
Efektywna ocena nowych narzędzi AI: przetwarzanie kompletnych zestawów danych z badań przy użyciu środowiska uruchomieniowego AI, wbudowanego w architekturę przetwarzania wsadowego.
Wykorzystanie istniejącej pracy: możliwość połączenia ze standardowymi narzędziami badawczymi, takimi jak Python, i integracji swoich wyników — wszechstronne interfejsy programowania zapewniają bezproblemową integrację z rozwiązaniem IntelliSpace Discovery.
Pełna kontrola nad wszystkimi danymi i wynikami badań: rozwiązanie do zarządzania danymi badań łączy się z archiwum badawczym niezależnym od dostawcy (ang. vendor neutral research archive, VNRA), integrując wszystkie istotne dane, dokumenty i wyniki.
Skorzystaj z wiedzy naukowej Philips: potrzebujesz pomocy w opracowaniu rozwiązania? Skorzystaj z pomocy ekspertów firmy Philips w celu pokonania typowych wyzwań, aby w pełni skorzystać z możliwości rozwiązania IntelliSpace Discovery. Jesteśmy do dyspozycji w następujących dziedzinach: współdziałanie i integracja narzędzi, przetwarzanie danych, tworzenie modeli i szkolenia.
Przyszłościowe rozwiązanie: w szybko rozwijającym się środowisku technologii AI umowy serwisowe RightFiT firmy Philips zapewniają ciągłe udoskonalanie rozwiązania oraz dostęp do pakietów badawczych nowej generacji, najnowocześniejszych środowisk uczenia głębokiego oraz wszystkich przyszłych unowocześnień platformy.
Uczestnictwo w pełnym ekosystemie rozwiązań: w sklepie Discovery Store dostępny jest szeroki zestaw gotowych narzędzi i rozwiązań AI przeznaczonych do celów badawczych. Platforma ta umożliwia udostępnianie własnych algorytmów i narzędzi społeczności badawczej ISD.

Usługi badawcze firmy Philips

Wiemy, że Twój czas jest cenny, i w związku z tym dokładamy wszelkich starań, aby pomóc Ci go wykorzystać jak najlepiej. Nasz zespół doświadczonych ekspertów technicznych zapewnia dodatkowe wsparcie w zakresie badań. Usługi Philips Research zapewniają bezpośrednie połączenie z organizacją Philips Research z dostępem do najnowszych narzędzi do oceny ilościowej, rejestracji obrazów, segmentacji i analizy.
Usługi Philips Research ułatwiają opracowywanie procedur roboczych dostosowanych do klienta oraz dostosowanie infrastruktury badawczej i usprawniają badania w następujących dziedzinach:
  • Opracowanie dedykowanych funkcji i algorytmów badawczych
  • Połączenie z istniejącą infrastrukturą i narzędziami badawczymi
  • Szkolenie z zakresu algorytmów AI
  • Analiza i zarządzanie danymi
  • Wdrażanie niestandardowych wtyczek i tworzenie klasy opakowującej (wrapper)
Te opcjonalne usługi są świadczone na podstawie stawek godzinowych.
Kontakt
*

Oczekiwania

* To pole jest wymagane
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Co to oznacza?
Final CEE consent
  • *Rozwiązanie IntelliSpace Discovery 3 jest przeznaczone wyłącznie do celów badawczych; nie może być wykorzystywane do diagnostyki pacjentów ani wyboru metody leczenia.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand