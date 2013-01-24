IntelliSpace Discovery firmy Philips to zintegrowane rozwiązanie AI umożliwiające przeprowadzenie całego procesu tworzenia nowych aplikacji AI, zapewniając integrację danych, szkolenia oraz wdrożenie w środowisku badawczym. Pakiety badawcze IntelliSpace Discovery obejmują narzędzia do tworzenia dostosowanych do potrzeb użytkownika rozwiązań z zakresu analizy danych oraz AI w środowisku klinicznym.