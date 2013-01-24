Funkcja SmartFusion zapewnia doskonałą wizualizację anatomii, dzięki czemu możliwe jest postawienie trafniejszej diagnozy i dobór odpowiedniego sposobu leczenia. System EchoNavigator automatycznie łączy funkcje obrazowania TEE i RTG w czasie rzeczywistym, co umożliwia intuicyjne i szybsze prowadzenie przyrządów w objętości 3D.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Dodatkowy punkt referencyjny, dzięki stożkowemu polu widzenia głowicy TEE.
Automatyczne dodawanie znaczników zapewniających kontekst i wsparcie obrazowe przy prowadzeniu przyr
Płynny przebieg pracy
Wygodna zmiana widoków przy stole pacjenta
Idealnie dopasowana orientacja i perspektywa
Dostępność trzech widoków w celu ułatwienia wizualizacji podczas zabiegu.
