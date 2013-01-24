Polska
Funkcja SmartFusion zapewnia doskonałą wizualizację anatomii, dzięki czemu możliwe jest postawienie trafniejszej diagnozy i dobór odpowiedniego sposobu leczenia. System EchoNavigator automatycznie łączy funkcje obrazowania TEE i RTG w czasie rzeczywistym, co umożliwia intuicyjne i szybsze prowadzenie przyrządów w objętości 3D.

Dodatkowy punkt referencyjny, dzięki stożkowemu polu widzenia głowicy TEE.

Stożkowe pole widzenia głowicy TEE jest wyświetlane jako obrys, dzięki czemu użytkownik zyskuje dodatkowy punkt referencyjny podczas pracy. Echokardiografia przezprzełykowa (TEE) 3D szczegółowo uwidacznia struktury anatomiczne tkanek miękkich.
Automatyczne dodawanie znaczników zapewniających kontekst i wsparcie obrazowe przy prowadzeniu przyr

Znaczniki umieszczane na strukturach tkanek miękkich (na obrazie echokardiograficznym), automatycznie pojawiają się na obrazie RTG, zapewniając kontekst i wsparcie przy prowadzeniu przyrządów.
Płynny przebieg pracy

Dobra komunikacja i porozumiewanie się echokardiografisty i kardiologa interwencyjnego,lub chirurga są niezbędne do uzgodnienia sposobu wykonania zabiegu. Automatyzując łączenie obrazów echokardiograficznych i rentgenograficznych, system EchoNavigator przyspiesza ten proces i usprawnia współpracę zespołu.
Wygodna zmiana widoków przy stole pacjenta

Dla wygody możliwe jest zmienianie widoków echokardiograficznych struktur anatomicznych, bezpośrednio przy stole pacjenta.
Idealnie dopasowana orientacja i perspektywa

Pozycja i orientacja głowicy TEE jest automatycznie śledzona na obrazie RTG, dzięki czemu obrazowanie echokardiograficzne i rentgenograficzne przebiega synchronicznie, podczas zmian położenia ramienia C.
Dostępność trzech widoków w celu ułatwienia wizualizacji podczas zabiegu.

Równocześnie można wyświetlać nawet trzy różne widoki echokardiograficzne obrazowanych struktur anatomicznych, co poprawia wizualizację anatomii tkanek miękkich i położenia przyrządów.

