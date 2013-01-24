Polska
Nowe możliwości diagnostyczne dzięki wielowarstwowej tomografii komputerowej

Tomografy komputerowe

Nowoczesna konstrukcja i technologia tomografów komputerowych firmy Philips pozwala uzyskać niezwykłą szybkość i wydajność pracy. Dzięki nim można łatwo wejść w świat wielowarstwowej tomografii komputerowej, a nasze najbardziej zaawansowane tomografy wielowarstwowe pozwalają utrzymać czołową pozycję w zakresie obrazowania CT.

 

 
*In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

