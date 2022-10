Customizable visualizations show you what you need to see

XperGuide Ablation features customizable isotherm visualizations that allow you to easily add data for new needles. Up to 60 different needle settings can be entered for current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. Needle parameters (width, breadth, edge of ablation zone) can be changed, saved and transferred to Philips Allura systems.