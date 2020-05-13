Polska
    Aby uzyskać informacje na temat produktów konsumenckich firmy Philips lub dostępnego wsparcia produktowego w dobie pandemii COVID-19, kliknij tutaj.
    COVID-19

    Produkty i usługi z zakresu diagnostyki ultrasonograficznej COVID-19

    Strona główna dotycząca walki z pandemią COVID-19

    Rozwiązania i materiały wspierające personel medyczny

    Produkty i usługi

    Webinaria dla personelu medycznego

    ikona dotycząca wsparcia

    Materiały wspierające personel medyczny w środowisku opieki w dobie pandemii COVID-19


    Informacje z zakresu wsparcia produktowego, w tym instrukcje czyszczenia i dezynfekcji, filmy instruktażowe i wiele więcej!
    Materiały dotyczące produktów do wentylacji i wspomagania czynności oddechowej
    Materiały dotyczące intensywnej terapii i monitorowania pacjentów
    Materiały dotyczące czyszczenia i dezynfekcji monitorów pacjenta i produktów na oddziały intensywnej terapii
    Materiały dotyczące systemów diagnostyki obrazowej i instrukcje czyszczenia
    Materiały dotyczące ultrasonografów i instrukcje czyszczenia

    covid

    Produkty i usługi do stosowania w leczeniu COVID-19


    Zapoznaj się z bogatą ofertą produktów i usług w zakresie opieki nad pacjentami z COVID-19.
    Wentylacja i wspomaganie czynności oddechowej
    Badania przesiewowe w warunkach domowych i zdalne monitorowanie pacjentów
    Diagnostyka obrazowa
    Wsparcie serwisowe I usługi zdalne
    Monitorowanie pacjentów i defibrylacja
    Ultrasonografia

    Ultrasonografia w walce z COVID-19

    Zapoznaj się z ofertą ultrasonografów
    Dzięki coraz większej roli, jaką odgrywają ultrasonografy diagnostyce COVID-19, stają się one coraz bardziej cenionym narzędziem w walce z chorobą. Firma Philips ma w ofercie bogaty wybór ultrasonografów do oceny chorób płuc i serca będących powikłaniem COVID-19.
    Instrukcje i informacje dotyczące obrazowania ultrasonograficznego pacjentów z COVID-19

    CT/AMI – edukacja I materiały szkoleniowe

    Seria wykładów na temat ultrasonografii płuc dr Sary Nikravan

    Filmy

    Dokumenty i materiały referencyjne

    Pliki

    Instrukcje czyszczenia ultrasonografów (547.0KB)
    Rozwiązania do przyłóżkowego obrazowania płuc i serca (1.27MB)
    Skrócony przewodnik dotyczący ultrasonografii płuc
    Ultrasonografia płuc — instruktaż

    Przyłóżkowa echokardiografia

    Pliki

    Szkolenie internetowe z zakresu obsługi narzędzi QLab CV (kurs e-learningowy dostępny do dnia 17 maja 2020 roku) (422.0KB)
    Wprowadzenie do echokardiografii przezklatkowej
    Wprowadzenie do echokardiografii przezklatkowej — skrócony przewodnik
    Przyłóżkowa echokardiografia w przypadku zatoru tętnicy płucnej
    Ocena funkcji lewej komory z użyciem skróconego protokołu ultrasonografii

    Inne badania przyłóżkowe

    Pliki

    Przyłóżkowa ultrasonografia przy zaopatrywaniu dróg oddechowych
    Zakładanie cewnika centralnego pod kontrolą ultrasonografii
    Przyłóżkowa ultrasonografia w przypadku zakrzepicy żył głębokich

    Materiały i informacje z witryn zewnętrznych

    Materiały referencyjne

    Materiały Amerykańskiego Towarzystwa Echokardiograficznego poświęcone tematyce COVID-19
    Materiały Europejskiego Towarzystwa Kardiologicznego poświęcone tematyce COVID-19 i chorobom serca
    Wykonywanie badania ultrasonograficznego płuc
    Badanie ultrasonograficzne w przypadku wirusowego zapalenia płuc
    Analiza kliniczna w czasopiśmie Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography: echokardiogram z użyciem tabletu
    Oświadczenie Amerykańskiego Towarzystwa Echokardiograficznego dotyczące bezpieczeństwa pacjentów i personelu pracowni echokardiografii

    Dodatkowe programy edukacyjne dotyczące ultrasonografów firmy Philips

    Materiały referencyjne

    Szkolenia w zakresie ultrasonografii

    Zapraszamy do skontaktowania się z pracownikiem lub przedstawicielem serwisu klinicznego działu Philips Ultrasound:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com

    Zapytania ogólne: +1 800 229 6417/zapytania dotyczące ultrasonografów Lumify: +1 844 695 8643.

    Kwestie do uwzględnienia podczas opieki na oddziałach ratunkowych i intensywnej terapii

    Z ultrasonografu można korzystać w celu wykrywania zmian chorobowych spójnych z obrazem klinicznym choroby COIVD-19, oceny stopnia jej zaawansowania i pomagania w monitorowaniu i leczeniu pacjentów poprzez formułowaniu szybkich i trafnych ocen stanu serca oraz płuc.
    Zmiany na obrazach ultrasonograficznych płuc, które obserwuje się u pacjentów z COVID-19:
    • Pogrubienie i/lub nieregularności linii opłucnej
    • Linie B
    • Zagęszczenia tkanki w obszarze podopłucnowym
    Przyłóżkowe badania ultrasonograficzne serca u pacjentów z COVID-19 pomagają w ocenie:
    • wielkości i czynności lewej komory,
    • wielkości i czynności prawej komory,
    • obecności wysięku osierdziowego i dowodów występowania tamponady,
    • wypełnienia łożyska naczyniowego żyły głównej dolnej na potrzeby informowania o sposobie zarządzania gospodarką wodno-elektrolitową pacjenta.
    Zapoznaj się z galerią obrazów klinicznych

    Kwestie do uwzględnienia przez kardiologów i ultrasonografistów

    Dział Philips Ultrasound współpracuje z kardiologami i ultrasonografistami w celu identyfikacji najlepszych praktyk z zakresu wykonywania badań kardiologicznych i ich rozpowszechniania w branży. Dzięki informacjom otrzymywanym od lekarzy firma Philips jeszcze bardziej skoncentrowała się na kwestiach bezpieczeństwa podczas wykonywania badań obrazowych, rejestrowaniu najważniejszych obrazów i danych oraz skutecznej analizie w badaniach kontrolnych.
    ikona dotycząca objawów mogących wymagać szczególnej uwagi
    Na co zwrócić uwagę
    Choć nadal jeszcze w pełni nie wiemy, jak znaczne spustoszenie powoduje COVID-19 w sercu, kardiolodzy są już w stanie wskazać niektóre objawy i powikłania zapalenia płuc jako mogące wymagać szczególnej uwagi. Należą do nich zapalenie mięśnia sercowego, zator tętnicy płucnej i możliwość wystąpienia ostrego zawału mięśnia sercowego.
    ikona dotycząca parametrów do uwzględnienia podczas obrazowania
    Parametry do uwzględnienia podczas obrazowania
    Zgodnie z zaleceniami Amerykańskiego Towarzystwa Echokardiograficznego podczas badań echokardiograficznych na potrzeby monitorowania rozwoju choroby i hemodynamiki pacjentów z COVID-19 należy uzyskiwać dane dotyczące następujących parametrów czynności serca: czynność lewej komory serca, czynność prawej komory serca, parametry hemodynamiczne serca i objawy wysięku osierdziowego. Ocena czynności prawej komory serca jest szczególnie istotna ze względu na nieprzewlekłe choroby płuc lub ostre zapalenie mięśnia sercowego, które mogą skutkować wystąpieniem tętniczego nadciśnienia płucnego i ostrej niewydolności prawokomorowej serca.
    ikona dotycząca bezpieczeństwa
    Bezpieczeństwo
    Stosowanie odpowiednich środków ostrożności w celu zapewnienia bezpieczeństwa pacjentów i personelu jest kwestią kluczową. Lekarze podkreślają, że istotną rolę pełni tu szczególnie korzystanie z właściwych środków ochrony osobistej, spełnianie kryteriów wykonywania badań przezprzełykowych i skracanie czasu trwania badań do minimum. Firma Philips zaleca uważne planowanie przebiegu badań i stosowanie protokołów oraz technik takich jak obrazowanie 3D w celu ograniczenia konieczności powtarzania akwizycji obrazu i zmiany położenia głowicy. W miarę możliwości pomiary należy wykonywać na osobnej stacji roboczej lub po opuszczeniu sali badań przez pacjenta.
    ikona dotycząca badań kontrolnych
    Badania kontrolne
    Personel medyczny powinien także uwzględniać potrzeby pacjentów z COVID-19 w zakresie monitorowania i badań kontrolnych. Stosowanie spójnych i powtarzalnych technik oraz pomiarów ułatwi porównywanie danych z badań. Niektórzy kardiolodzy zalecają także wskazywanie bądź oznaczanie w dokumentacji medycznej pacjentów faktu ich zachorowania na COVID-19 w celu uproszczenia uzyskiwania i analizy ich danych w przyszłości.

    Czyszczenie i dezynfekcja ultrasonografów | pobierz przewodnik ›

    Galeria obrazów klinicznych

    Webinaria i wydarzenia (COVID-19)

    POCUS in the ED for COVID-19 (Ultrasonografia przyłóżkowa na oddziałach ratunkowych w dobie pandemii COVID-19) — dr Rachel Liu
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Lung Ultrasound Part 1 (Ultrasonografia płuc, część 1), prelegenci: lek. med. Martin Altersberger, lek. med. Thomas Binder, FESC
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Lung Ultrasound Part 2 (Ultrasonografia płuc, część 2), prelegenci: lek. med. Martin Altersberger, lek. med. Thomas Binder, FESC
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Webinarium poświęcone tematyce ultrasonografii płuc oraz pytania i odpowiedzi — dr Sara Nikravan
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Evolving cardiac dynamics with COVID-19 patients: Experiences from US and Europe (Ewolucja dynamiki serca u pacjentów z chorobą COVID-19: doświadczenia ze Stanów Zjednoczonych i Europy)
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 (Zapobieganie zakażeniom COVID-19 na oddziale ratunkowym) — dr Arun Nagdev
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Oświadczenie Amerykańskiego Towarzystwa Echokardiograficznego dotyczące bezpieczeństwa pacjentów i personelu pracowni echokardiografii podczas pandemii COVID-19
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19 (Echokardiografia przyłóżkowa w praktyce: model pięciu „E” dotyczących postępowania podczas pandemii COVID-19)
    Obejrzyj nagranie
    Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis (Echokardiografia w celu oceny pacjentów z podejrzeniem zapalenia mięśnia sercowego)
    Obejrzyj nagranie

    Philips Ultrasound Twoim sprzymierzeńcem w walce z COVID-19


    (Uwaga: nie wszystkie produkty są dostępne we wszystkich krajach. Aby uzyskać pełne informacje na temat ich dostępności, należy skontaktować się z przedstawicielem firmy Philips).
    Technologie stosowane w łatwych do czyszczenia i zapewniających wysoką jakość obrazowania ultrasonografach firmy Philips pomagają lekarzom w formułowaniu szybkich i trafnych ocen oraz monitorowaniu procesu leczenia chorób płuc i serca u pacjentów z COVID-19.
      InnoSight Ultrasonograf w formie tabletu

      InnoSight  

      Ultrasonograf w formie tabletu
      • Obrazowanie wysokiej jakości
      • Większa mobilność
      • Intuicyjny interfejs użytkownika
      Affiniti Ultrasonograf

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasonograf
      • Ultrasonograf, który sprosta wszystkim wyzwaniom, jakie przynosi dzień
      • Odpowiedź na wiele różnych potrzeb
      • Znakomita organizacja pracy
      CX50 Ultrasonograf

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasonograf
      • Zaawansowane technologie dają znakomite wyniki obrazowania
      • Technologia obrazowania PureWave dla pacjentów trudnych do obrazowania z przyczyn technicznych
      • Technologie SonoCT i XRES poprawiają jakość obrazu i ograniczają szumy
    Jesteśmy z Tobą

    organizacja

    Doskonała organizacja na potrzeby zapewniania wsparcia

     
    Nasze zasoby i możliwości dostosowaliśmy tak, aby móc dostarczać sprzęt ze sprawniejszym dostępem do informacji i rozwiązań przeznaczonych dla ochrony zdrowia w celu zapewniania przez nią skutecznej opieki.
    zdolność dostosowywania się

    Zdolność nieustannego dostosowywania się

     
    Dostosowujemy i udoskonalamy nasze produkty i technologie z uwzględnieniem złożoności chorób, populacji pacjentów i warunków opieki.
    Połączenia

    Łączność

     
    Aby umożliwić nawiązywanie współpracy między zespołami opieki i pomagać systemom medycznym w jak najskuteczniejszej komunikacji na etapie przygotowywania do podjęcia opieki, leczenia i powrotu do normalności, korzystamy z naszej infrastruktury i platform.
    Uwaga: nie wszystkie produkty są dostępne w niektórych krajach. Aby uzyskać pełne informacje na temat ich dostępności, należy skontaktować się z przedstawicielem firmy.
