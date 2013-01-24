Polska
COVID-19

Produkty i usługi z zakresu wentylacji, opieki nad pacjentami z bezdechem sennym i wspomagania czynności oddechowej w leczeniu chorych z COVID-19

Materiały wspierające personel medyczny w środowisku opieki w dobie pandemii COVID-19


Informacje z zakresu wsparcia produktowego, w tym instrukcje czyszczenia i dezynfekcji, filmy instruktażowe i wiele więcej!
Materiały dotyczące produktów do wentylacji i wspomagania czynności oddechowej
Materiały dotyczące intensywnej terapii i monitorowania pacjentów
Materiały dotyczące czyszczenia i dezynfekcji monitorów pacjenta i produktów na oddziały intensywnej terapii
Materiały dotyczące systemów diagnostyki obrazowej i instrukcje czyszczenia
Materiały dotyczące ultrasonografów i instrukcje czyszczenia

Produkty i usługi do stosowania w leczeniu COVID-19


Zapoznaj się z bogatą ofertą produktów i usług w zakresie opieki nad pacjentami z COVID-19.
Wentylacja i wspomaganie czynności oddechowej
Badania przesiewowe w warunkach domowych i zdalne monitorowanie pacjentów
Diagnostyka obrazowa
Wsparcie serwisowe I usługi zdalne
Monitorowanie pacjentów i defibrylacja
Ultrasonografia

    Respiratory i produkty do wspomagania czynności oddechowej

    Firma Philips ma w ofercie szeroki wybór produktów do wspomagania czynności oddechowej, w tym rozwiązania do wentylacji inwazyjnej i nieinwazyjnej do stosowania u pacjentów w stanach od średnio ostrych do ostrych, urządzenia do tlenoterapii, terapii z utrzymywaniem dodatniego ciśnienia w drogach oddechowych (CPAP) i prowadzenia dwufazowej wentylacji dodatnim ciśnieniem (BIPAP), nebulizatory oraz maski. Dzięki ścisłej współpracy z naszymi klientami na całym świecie ułatwiamy im dostęp do tego typu rozwiązań, ponieważ pomagają one lekarzom, placówkom szpitalnym i systemom ochrony zdrowia w radzeniu sobie z wyzwaniami skomplikowanego i dynamicznie zmieniającego się środowiska opieki.
    (Uwaga: nie wszystkie produkty są dostępne we wszystkich krajach. Aby uzyskać pełne informacje na temat ich dostępności, wypełnij dostępny na stronie formularz).

    Wybrane respiratory i produkty do wspomagania czynności oddechowej

    Respirator E30

    Nowy respirator E30 firmy Philips Respironics

    Dostępny w ofercie respirator odpowiadający na bieżące potrzeby placówek szpitalnych związane ze zwiększonym zapotrzebowaniem na respiratory
    Wentylacja

    Terapia zaburzeń snu

    Dostępne opcje jednorazowych masek bez odpowietrznika

    Maski wielokrotnego użytku

    Podawanie leków do dróg oddechowych

    Udrażnianie dróg oddechowych

    Koncentratory tlenu

    Jesteśmy z Tobą

    organizacja

    Doskonała organizacja na potrzeby zapewniania wsparcia

     
    Nasze zasoby i możliwości dostosowaliśmy tak, aby móc dostarczać sprzęt ze sprawniejszym dostępem do informacji i rozwiązań przeznaczonych dla ochrony zdrowia w celu zapewniania przez nią skutecznej opieki.
    zdolność dostosowywania się

    Zdolność nieustannego dostosowywania się

     
    Dostosowujemy i udoskonalamy nasze produkty i technologie z uwzględnieniem złożoności chorób, populacji pacjentów i warunków opieki.
    Połączenia

    Łączność

     
    Aby umożliwić nawiązywanie współpracy między zespołami opieki i pomagać systemom medycznym w jak najskuteczniejszej komunikacji na etapie przygotowywania do podjęcia opieki, leczenia i powrotu do normalności, korzystamy z naszej infrastruktury i platform.
    Uwaga: nie wszystkie produkty są dostępne w niektórych krajach. Aby uzyskać pełne informacje na temat ich dostępności, należy skontaktować się z przedstawicielem firmy.
