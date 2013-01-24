Polska
    Aby uzyskać informacje na temat produktów konsumenckich firmy Philips lub dostępnego wsparcia produktowego w dobie pandemii COVID-19, kliknij tutaj.
    COVID-19

    Produkty i usługi z zakresu diagnostyki obrazowej COVID-19

    Strona główna dotycząca walki z pandemią COVID-19

    Rozwiązania i materiały wspierające personel medyczny

    Produkty i usługi

    Webinaria dla personelu medycznego

    ikona dotycząca wsparcia

    Materiały wspierające personel medyczny w środowisku opieki w dobie pandemii COVID-19


    Informacje z zakresu wsparcia produktowego, w tym instrukcje czyszczenia i dezynfekcji, filmy instruktażowe i wiele więcej!
    Materiały dotyczące produktów do wentylacji i wspomagania czynności oddechowej
    Materiały dotyczące intensywnej terapii i monitorowania pacjentów
    Materiały dotyczące czyszczenia i dezynfekcji monitorów pacjenta i produktów na oddziały intensywnej terapii
    Materiały dotyczące systemów diagnostyki obrazowej i instrukcje czyszczenia
    Materiały dotyczące ultrasonografów i instrukcje czyszczenia

    Produkty i usługi do stosowania w leczeniu COVID-19


    Zapoznaj się z bogatą ofertą produktów i usług w zakresie opieki nad pacjentami z COVID-19.
    Wentylacja i wspomaganie czynności oddechowej
    Badania przesiewowe w warunkach domowych i zdalne monitorowanie pacjentów
    Diagnostyka obrazowa
    Wsparcie serwisowe I usługi zdalne
    Monitorowanie pacjentów i defibrylacja
    Ultrasonografia

    Diagnostyka obrazowa i systemy informatyczne

    Od działów informatycznych wymaga się obecnie ogromnych postępów w trwałym ucyfrawianiu opieki zdrowotnej w celu ograniczania bezprecedensowego generowania nieustrukturyzowanych danych, standaryzowania platform informatycznych i walki z coraz to zmyślniejszymi zagrożeniami dla cyberbezpieczeństwa. Jednocześnie wymaga się od nich także błyskawicznego dostosowywania się do pracy w nowych realiach ogólnoświatowego kryzysu związanego z pandemią COVID-19 poprzez zapewnianie ciągłości pracy działów wsparcia bez ryzyka dla bezpieczeństwa poufności danych pacjentów, wyposażenia fizycznego ani zgodności z przepisami.
    Materiały dotyczące medycznych systemów informatycznych i cyfrowych rozwiązań z zakresu opieki na pacjentami:
    Cyberbezpieczeństwo w dobie sieciowych rozwiązań medycznych
    Narzędzia analityczne do taktycznego rozwiązywania problemów
    Współpraca między systemami synonimem lepszej opieki nad pacjentami

    Materiały pomocnicze dotyczące diagnostyki obrazowej i systemów informatycznych

    Tomografia komputerowa/AMI

    Materiały dla pracowników ochrony zdrowia

    Zalecane protokoły obrazowania TK pacjentów z COVID-19

    Zdalne obrazowanie TK pacjentów z COVID-19

    Widoczne na obrazach TK zmiany związane z zapaleniem płuc jako powikłaniem COVID-19

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches (Odpowiedź radiologii na pandemię COVID-19: doświadczenia z pierwszej linii frontu”, lek. med. Edward Steiner, FACR, i lek. med. Gopal Punjabi

    Oświadczenie stowarzyszenia RSNA w sprawie konsensusu dotyczącego badań TK u pacjentów z COVID-19

    Systemy TK

    Systemy PET/TK, SPECT/TK i SPECT
    Rentgenografia

    Materiały instruktażowe dotyczące monitora pacjenta IntelliVue MX40

    System MobileDiagnost wDR firmy Philips w opiece nad pacjentami z COVID-19

    Przenośny system radiografii cyfrowej MobileDiagnost wDR firmy Philips

    Instrukcje dotyczące czyszczenia i dezynfekcji systemów radiografii cyfrowej
    Rezonans magnetyczny

    Infografika

    Programy czyszczenia systemów MR Philips

    Programy czyszczenia systemów MR Philips
    Zabiegi pod kontrolą obrazowania na żywo

    Program czyszczenia i dezynfekcji systemów do wykonywania zabiegów pod kontrolą obrazowania na żywo
    Inne materiały dotyczące systemów obrazowania

    Materiały pomocne przy rozpoczynaniu korzystania z produktów

    Philips POC Twitter

    Środek dezynfekcyjny z listy N EPA

    Wyróżnione systemy obrazowania i systemy informatyczne

      CX50 Ultrasonograf

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasonograf
      • Zaawansowane technologie dają znakomite wyniki obrazowania
      • Technologia obrazowania PureWave dla pacjentów trudnych do obrazowania z przyczyn technicznych
      • Technologie SonoCT i XRES poprawiają jakość obrazu i ograniczają szumy
      795076CC
      Wyświetl produkt
      Affiniti Ultrasonograf

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasonograf
      • Ultrasonograf, który sprosta wszystkim wyzwaniom, jakie przynosi dzień
      • Odpowiedź na wiele różnych potrzeb
      • Znakomita organizacja pracy
      795210
      Wyświetl produkt

    Tomografia komputerowa/zaawansowane obrazowanie molekularne u pacjentów z COVID-19

      Access CT Redefining value in CT

      Access CT  

      Redefining value in CT
      • Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
      • See more detail across a range of patient types
      • Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
      NOCTN480
      Wyświetl produkt
      Rodzina aparatów Ingenuity CT Skaner TK

      Rodzina aparatów Ingenuity CT  

      Skaner TK
      • Stała jakość skanów
      • Pewność diagnostyczna
      • Wyższa jakość obrazu przy niższej dawce promieniowania
      NOCTN193
      Wyświetl produkt
      Rodzina skanerów iCT -

      Rodzina skanerów iCT  

      -
      • Wyższa jakość obrazu przy niższej dawce promieniowania
      • Stała jakość skanów
      • Możliwość szybkiego rozpoczęcia opisywania badań dzięki wstępnemu przetwarzaniu skanów w systemie In
      NOCTN194
      Wyświetl produkt
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ Skaner TK

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ  

      Skaner TK
      • Doskonała jakość obrazów
      • Skuteczne zarządzanie dawką dzięki funkcji DoseRight
      • Dedykowane protokoły pediatryczne z niską dawką
      NCTD001
      Wyświetl produkt
      Skaner IQon Spectral CT Obrazy TK — teraz dostępne w żywych kolorach

      Skaner IQon Spectral CT  

      Obrazy TK — teraz dostępne w żywych kolorach
      • Wyższa skuteczność kliniczna
      • Stała jakość obrazu i możliwość zarządzania dawką
      • Zdobądź pozycję wiodącej pracowni obrazowania
      NOCTN284
      Wyświetl produkt
      Vereos Pierwszy i jedyny na świecie, w pełni cyfrowy system PET/CT

      Vereos Cyfrowy system PET/CT

      Pierwszy i jedyny na świecie, w pełni cyfrowy system PET/CT
      • Znacząca poprawa jakości obrazów dzięki detekcji cyfrowej
      • Wysoka jakość obrazu przy niskiej dawce dzięki funkcji iDose⁴
      • Organizacja pracy wokół potrzeb pacjenta — spersonalizowane podejście dzięki platformie iPatient
      882446
      Wyświetl produkt

    Diagnostyka RTG u pacjentów z COVID-19

      DuraDiagnost Aparaty do radiografii cyfrowej

      DuraDiagnost  

      Aparaty do radiografii cyfrowej
      • Rozwiązania zapewniające szybkie wykonywanie badań
      • Wydajność spod znaku Eleva
      • Lekki, bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor
      NOCTN279
      Wyświetl produkt
    Detektor Skyflow Plus

    Detektor Skyflow Plus

    Zobacz produkt
    Detektor Skyplate

    Detektor Skyplate

    Zobacz produkt

    Jesteśmy z Tobą

    organizacja

    Doskonała organizacja na potrzeby zapewniania wsparcia

     
    Nasze zasoby i możliwości dostosowaliśmy tak, aby móc dostarczać sprzęt ze sprawniejszym dostępem do informacji i rozwiązań przeznaczonych dla ochrony zdrowia w celu zapewniania przez nią skutecznej opieki.
    zdolność dostosowywania się

    Zdolność nieustannego dostosowywania się

     
    Dostosowujemy i udoskonalamy nasze produkty i technologie z uwzględnieniem złożoności chorób, populacji pacjentów i warunków opieki.
    Połączenia

    Łączność

     
    Aby umożliwić nawiązywanie współpracy między zespołami opieki i pomagać systemom medycznym w jak najskuteczniejszej komunikacji na etapie przygotowywania do podjęcia opieki, leczenia i powrotu do normalności, korzystamy z naszej infrastruktury i platform.
    Uwaga: nie wszystkie produkty są dostępne w niektórych krajach. Aby uzyskać pełne informacje na temat ich dostępności, należy skontaktować się z przedstawicielem firmy.
